A conspiracy theory is going viral on social media after a 120-year-old photo emerged of a girl with striking resemblance to Greta climate activist Greta Thunberg. The photo which was clicked in 1898, shows three young children working at a gold mine in Canada and the girl in the image looks exactly like Greta and also has her signature hair braid and exact face.

The picture was discovered in the archives at the University of Washington and historians believe the photo was indeed taken around 1898. Immediately, Twitter was abuzz with conspiracy theories claiming that Greta is indeed, a time traveller and is sent back to the present day to stop climate change.



Striking similarities

The conspiracy theories state that the 1898 picture is an explanation to show why Greta Thunberg has extraordinary skills despite being just a 16-year-old girl and explained why she seems to be far beyond her years!

The picture might merely be a coincidence, but conspiracy theorists disagree and are lapping it up – saying she is definitely a time traveler from the past and the future. At first, it was only the right wing that created conspiracies against Greta and now it looks like conspiracies are open for all, thanks to the newly resurfaced photo.

A user tweeted, ''So, 'Greta Thunberg' is in a photo from 120 years ago, and it's my new favourite conspiracy. Greta's a time traveller, from the future, and she's here to save us..'' and even U.S politician Hermain Cain took to Twitter saying, ''This is pretty freaky. #ClimateChange.''

Captivated UN with 'How dare you?' speech

Greta Thunberg caught the attention of the worldwide audience with her fierce speech at the United Nations slamming lawmakers, leaders and politicians for not doing much in terms of climate change. She started her speech with "How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,'' and cited that leaders solely focus on economic growth and are ignoring the dangers of global warming.

Recently, at the OnSide Awards held in London, Prince Harry praised Greta Thunberg for making a difference and urged others to come out of their comfort zone and do something to save the planet. However, there's no reaction from Greta Thunberg on the picture so far.