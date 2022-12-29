Greta Thunberg Throws Off Alt-Right Influencer Andrew Tate With A Sassy Tweet

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has thrown off Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer and influencer, with a sassy tweet after he asked her for her email address so he can detail the enormous emissions his 33 cars put out.

His tweet featured him filling up a gas-guzzling Bugatti supercar at the pump. "Yes, please do enlighten me," Thunberg replied. "Email me at smalldi***energy@getalife.com"

And this quickly went viral.

Literally Murdered on Twitter

The former professional kickboxer, who has been condemned for his misogynistic commentaries on social media platforms, had also uploaded a video of Thunberg speaking at the UN where she famously reprimanded world leaders telling them 'This is all wrong, I shouldn't be up here.'

Charlotte Clymer, a writer, tweeted that she has never heard of Andrew Tate until he was "murdered" by Greta Thunberg this morning. London Hughes, a comedian, said Greta Thunberg has officially defeated that weirdo Andrew Tate. "Can we please leave his ashy unwashed remains in 2022. You lot gave him waaay too much energy this year, I hate that I even had to learn who he was! Dude looks like an expensive sexist pencil!"

Another user Wajahat Ali described Andrew Tate as the sheikh of millions of angry and insecure men who got dismantled by a teenage girl. "Christmas came late but right somehow right on time."

The 19-year-old Swedish climate activist has been calling for more serious action on climate change since she was 15 years of age. Thunberg has defended the actions of activist organizations like "Just Stop Oil" and "Extinction Rebellion" who have vandalized infrastructure and paintings in the UK to draw attention.

Tate, on the other hand, believes climate activism is an attempt to "tax you into poverty to stop the sun from being hot".