Along with millions of Americans, the entire world is eagerly waiting for the official announcement of who is going to be the President of the US. But for Donald Trump, the waiting period ended long ago, as he claimed his own victory on Tuesday night. Later, when he noticed that Joe Biden started taking the lead, he and his team began spreading fake news, even tweeted that counting needs to be stopped but one girl told him to "chill".

It was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who hit back at Trump on Twitter in a way which he will better understand. On Thursday, November 5, she told Trump that he should "chill" over the outcome of the US vote. People who are familiar with Trump's last year's tweet addressing Thunberg will know that the recent tweet by the teenager was a response to the US President who said she should work on her anger management issues.

But many netizens trolled her, and one of them even advised her saying, "you don't matter to the world."

What You Send Out Comes Back

Thunberg, who gained international attention and recognition for showing the climate change crisis level is higher than people think, trolled Trump after the President launched a series of misinformation campaigns on social media and tweeted that "STOP THE COUNT!" on Thursday.

The 17-year-old environmentalist tweeted, "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!" The tweet as of now received over 1 million likes and more than 389,700 retweets.

In December 2019, Trump took to Twitter after the teen environmental activist was named Time's Person of the Year, mocking the 17-year old Thunberg in exactly the same manner for her impassioned pleas to world governments to take initiative to stop global warming. He tweeted, "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"—while commenting on someone else's tweet congratulating Thunberg on the Time prize.

At that time, as a response, Thunberg updated her Twitter biography stating that "a teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently, chilling and watching a good old-fashioned movie with a friend."

As Trump's re-election dream is fading away with more votes favoring former Vice President Biden in a handful of battleground states, the US President launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process and claimed the election was being "stolen" from him without showing any evidence.

