Greta Thunberg Could Be A Time Traveler; Photograph Taken 120 Years Ago Shows Teen Climate Activist With Two Kids At Canada's Gold Mine

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg could be a time traveler, according to some users on social media. A 120-year-old picture, which shows a girl resembling the 19-year-old environmentalist, is now viral on multiple digital platforms.

Add to the photo 'evidence' the fact the Swedish environmentalist has spoken so passionately about climate issues to global audiences as just a teenager, and conspiracy theories have been offered.

Photograph Taken At A Gold Mine in Canada's Yukon Territory in 1898

The snap is from 1898 was taken by Eric Hegg at a gold mine in Canada's Yukon territory. In it are three unidentified children hard at work at a manmade pit on the ground's surface, according to Daily Star.

After seeing the rare picture, netizens are suggesting that Thunberg is a time traveler and she has come from the future to save the planet Earth from environmental disaster.

Users Claim Thunberg Came From The Future To Save Earth

"In other news, Greta Thunberg is a time traveler," said a Twitter user, while another posted, "I'm not one for conspiracy theories, but she is 100% a time traveler."

However, one of the users rejected the theory that Thunberg is a time traveler.

Thunberg Is A Time Traveler Is Ridiculous

"The conspiracy that Greta Thunberg is a time traveler is ridiculous. There's only so many face that the human gene can come up with within family lines. There's at least 3 people in the world with the same exact face as you and me and the next person. So maybe Greta is also at 3," wrote Twitter user @IntoThe_VOYD.

According to Unilad, the photo, which belongs to the University of Washington in Seattle, attracted plenty of attention with archivist Lisa Oberg telling CBC in 2019: "We've had about 15 to 20 requests just to talk about the photo, and we're getting into almost the triple digits now, in terms of requests to use the photo."

