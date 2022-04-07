Greg Abbot Vows to Send Migrants From Texas to DC in Buses; Detractors Say It's a Stunt to Gain Lost Popularity

Texas Governor Greg Abbot has vowed to send illegal immigrants to Washington DC by bus, a move that displays all-out defiance of the Biden administration. However, detractors say his move is nothing but a stunt to regain his lost popularity.

Abbot is opposing President Joe Biden over his open border policy, as ever since he came into power the number of migrants at the US-Mexico border has increased manifold.

However, his move to send all the illegal immigrants crossing over to the US seeking asylum to the country's capital has not gone down well with the human rights activists, social organizations and people at large.

A Futile Exercise

As reported in Daily Beast, President of Progressive Activism Organization Progress Texas Ed Espinoza termed this exercise of Abbot as useless, expensive and likely illegal. He also stated that Abbot's action corresponded with the results of a poll which shows him dropping 10 points since December.

This is an indication of Abbot's desperate efforts to gain his losing popularity but doing it at the expense of "immigrants" in need of support has kickstarted a controversy.

Conversely, what apparently looks like an inane stunt, Abbot is firm on his statement adding that as many as 900 charter buses have been roped in for this job adding that they will start leaving Texas from Thursday.

At the same time, social media followers are divided on the issue as many are opposing Abbot while there are some who have sided with him as they feel that illegal immigrants are the reason behind increasing criminal activities in U.S.

A twitter user stated, "Replying to @RAICESTEXAS and @GregAbbott_TX He's trying to make Texas LEGAL again. Your race baiting is getting very worn out. If DC wants ILLEGAL immigrants here, then they can foot the bill. He's simply tired of ILLEGAL immigrants who have NO RIGHT to be here invading his state. #dealwithit."

Another user replying to @GregAbbott_TX stated "HEY HYPOCRITE.. WHY DIDN'T YOU SEND THEM TO DC WHEN DJT WAS IN DC? REMEMBER YOU HAD ILLEGAL ALIENS IN CAGES? YOU'RE AN IMMIGRANT YOURSELF. THEY SHOULD HAVE RETURNED YOU FOLKS THEN - WHERE WILL YOU BE THEN?"

Replying to @jbrdtrd @GregAbbott_TX and @TexasTribune, a tweet read "I'm all for border protection, but fear-mongering off of a fake crisis is medieval. Why not a moat? The border patrol does a great job stopping illegal immigrants. If not, how could Abbott be bussing them to DC? If he has the unlawful migrants in custody, why not send them home?"

