Green by Decibel: How Nishitha Turned Quiet Data into Lower CO₂

A Problem Hiding in Plain Sound

More than one billion gallons of diesel burn away each year while long-haul trucks sit idling at rest stops, fuel that never moves freight but vents roughly 10 million tons of carbon into the air (Alternative Fuels Data Center). At the same time, the average smartphone lights its screen dozens of times a day for alerts most people ignore, and laboratory tests show that every extra push notification forces the battery to work a little harder. Researchers quantify that cost as 1.62 units of energy for every additional alert (JMIR Human Factors).

Both wastes, truck fuel and phone power, begin as signals too faint or too frequent for humans to sift. At a major U.S. Telecom provider's Emerging-Technology Lab, software engineer-inventor Nishitha Reddy Nalla set out to tackle both with the same idea: teach machines to listen, then speak only when the planet benefits.

On the Road

A late-night dispatcher in Ohio hears a ping from a pilot version of Nalla's audio-hazard model. The alert says Tractor 341's left rear hub is emitting a frequency pattern linked to imminent bearing failure. The driver pulls into a service plaza instead of soldiering on. A two-hour repair beats an eight-hour roadside breakdown and, because the engine is no longer idling with the air-conditioner running, saves fuel as well.

The model works by compressing constant cabin noise into a spectral "fingerprint," then matching it against thousands of labeled samples. If the risk score crosses a learned threshold, the system texts fleet control in seconds, right at the vehicle edge, so no cloud round-trip is needed.

Why it matters for climate:

of diesel can be conserved each year for every truck that eliminates unnecessary idling (US EPA). Each gallon saved keeps 22.45 pounds of CO₂ out of the atmosphere (U.S. Energy Information Administration).

The organisation she works for will not quote internal figures, but outside data hint at the upside. In 2021, one commercial-fleet study found that trimming idle time by 20 percent and coaching drivers with telematics prevented three million gallons of fuel from burning, avoiding 31,000 tons of CO₂ in a single year (TheTrucker.com).

"When the truck stays quiet, the climate stays quieter too," Nalla says. "Our goal is a dashboard that treats every saved decibel as a saved ounce of carbon."

On the Screen

Nalla's second patent shifts from diesel to digital. Her context-aware alert engine measures dozens of micro-signals, GPS speed, ambient light, even whether the user just tapped "Do Not Disturb." A lightweight model scores each incoming notification for relevance and defers anything that can wait.

Academic work backs the design: in tests of popular mobile-health apps, researchers found that frequent alerts drive battery drain so sharply that one extra ping can raise energy use by 1.62 units, while heavy-notification apps can burn 15–20 percent of a battery hour (JMIR Human Factors). By letting "non-urgent" alerts queue silently until the next natural phone unlock, Nalla's prototype slashes needless screen wake-ups without blocking truly urgent messages.

Field techs in an internal trial reported two side effects the climate will love:

Fewer screen activations meant phones stayed on battery longer, cutting charging cycles. Network chatter dropped because suppressed alerts never fetched rich media until the user asked.

"Saying less solves more," Nalla explains. "If the phone waits for the right moment, users respond faster and we save watts along the way."

Shared Green Gains

Both inventions rely on the same three-step playbook: capture an overlooked signal, translate it into features a model can understand, and speak only when action really matters. That shared architecture lets this telecommunication giant run the pipelines on a common edge-AI stack, whether the data packet is an engine squeal or a lock-screen alert.

For customers and for the atmosphere, the benefits stack up:

Industry analysts now predict that predictive-maintenance spending in transport will top $5 billion within three years, while "green software" guidelines for mobile apps are moving from conference slides to corporate mandates. Nalla's work positions her employer and its clients at the precise overlap of those curves.

Looking Ahead

The engineer is already testing an integrated view: a single carbon dashboard that shows fleet managers both the fuel they saved and the phone energy their drivers spared by embracing silent alerts.

"Good design is like good conversation," Nalla reflects. "You listen first, speak softly, and leave the world a bit lighter."

If the early pilots scale, highways and home screens alike could get quieter, one squeal detected and one needless buzz silenced at a time.