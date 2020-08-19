Greece is going to extend restrictions on the popular holiday island of Mykonos and the coastal area of Chalkidiki in northern Greece for curbing the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19 infections, Civil Protection authorities stated on Wednesday.

The measures include a full complete ban on the live parties and the festivities, a limit of nine people in all the public and private gatherings, and also compulsory mask-wearing in closed and open spaces.

No more than four people can be seated at the same table in restaurants unless they are very close relatives, in which case the limit is increased to six people. The restrictions will go into effect from August 21 to 31. On Tuesday Greece recorded 269 COVID-19 infections, its highest daily tally since its first case was detected on Feb. 26.

Greece, he said, ranked 180th in terms of deaths per million inhabitants, noting that 83 percent of recent infections were due to domestic dispersion of the virus as people did not observe proper social distancing. At Mykonos, with a reputation as a party island that never sleeps, congested beach parties during the peak summer season have led authorities to clamp down. Based on the latest data up to Tuesday, Greece has recorded a total of 7,472 COVID-19 infections and 232 deaths.

