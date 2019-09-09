Great Eastern and ActiveSG have partnered to launch Active Care, a personal accident protection plan underwritten by Great Eastern and for the first time, available exclusively to ActiveSG members through the ActiveSG app.

The partnership sees Great Eastern and ActiveSG coming together to advocate for Singaporeans to live healthy lives without worrying about accidents or injuries. As the national platform for Singaporeans to take charge of their physical fitness, ActiveSG users can now pursue an active lifestyle – at home, on the way to work, in the gym or fitness class – with 24/7 protection provided by Great Eastern's Active Care plan.

Active Care is available exclusively to ActiveSG members through its mobile app for S$9 per year – which includes accidental death/permanent total disablement protection up to S$20,000 and medical expense reimbursements up to S$200.

The plan will be available to more than 1.6 million ActiveSG users from 9 September 2019.

Exclusively on app : Active Care will be the first protection plan available on the ActiveSG app.

: Active Care will be the first protection plan available on the ActiveSG app. No medical examination required: Singaporeans can purchase Active Care directly via the ActiveSG mobile app without undergoing any medical examination.

Singaporeans can purchase Active Care directly via the ActiveSG mobile app without undergoing any medical examination. 24/7 protection for family: Everyone young and old (3–70 years old) can be protected 24/7, with coverage not limited to sporting activities.

Everyone young and old (3–70 years old) can be protected 24/7, with coverage not limited to sporting activities. Receive ActiveSG rebates : Every plan purchased earns the member a rebate of S$2 directly credited to their ActiveSG Wallet. For a limited time, members can enjoy additional S$2 ActiveSG rebates.

: Every plan purchased earns the member a rebate of S$2 directly credited to their ActiveSG Wallet. For a limited time, members can enjoy additional S$2 ActiveSG rebates. Giving back: In the spirit of sportsmanship and care for our local athletes, every purchase of the Active Care includes an S$1 donation to the One Team Singapore Fund to aid Team Singapore athletes in their training and competitions.

Mr Lai Chin Kwang, Chief of ActiveSG, Sport Singapore said the partnership offers individuals, families and communities ample opportunities to experience and share the joy of living better through sport. The interface between ActivSG and Great Eastern helps Singaporeans to embrace an active lifestyle while having peace of mind, he noted. "The interface makes it easy for ActiveSG members to seamlessly access Active Care on the app with just a few clicks. The partnership will also celebrate the spirit of giving and support our local athletes by contributing S$1 to the One Team Singapore Fund for every Active Care sign-up," he said.

"We are excited to be able to play a role in working with ActiveSG to champion their charter for active lifestyles," said Mr Ryan Cheong, Managing Director for Digital for Business, Great Eastern. "By making it conveniently accessible via the ActiveSG app, Active Care is designed to ensure all Singaporeans can pursue and enjoy active and healthy lifestyles."