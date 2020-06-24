The graphic video of a man bleeding profusely, with a knife lodged in his head, has gone viral. The video was shot in New York's Harlem neighborhood, depicting a man who was injured in an apparent brawl. The unnamed man appeared before onlookers with a kitchen knife protruding from his head, wearing a blood-drenched undershirt.

Surprisingly, the man identified as a 36-year-old Harlem resident, was talking calmly with the onlookers, who exclaimed in horror as the man swiftly moved towards the Fire Department's ambulance. Apart from the gory nature of the incident, what caught everyone's attention was that the man remained unperturbed about the knife piercing his head and the blood all over.

The bystanders captured the incident on their phones, which went viral on social media. A witness remarked that the man "looked like he didn't even feel it". He further said that he resisted going inside the ambulance, the New York Post reported.

A security guard who works at a nearby pharmacy witnessed the incident and said that he was "traumatized" by it. He described the incident as "a scene out of a freaking movie". The incident took place around noon at East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem.

What is his Condition?

Despite the horrifying visuals, the cops informed that the man escaped any serious injury, as the knife did not penetrate the skull. He was admitted to Harlem Hospital and his condition is reported to be stable.

What Led to the Injury?

Several witnesses said that the man got into a quarrel with his female companion. He roughed her up, to which she responded by plunging the knife into his head.

However, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said that although there was a quarrel proceeding the incident, the man and his 34-year old female companion were on the same side, against another man. In the brawl, the other man first slashed the woman across her cheek before stabbing the man in his head. He swiftly fled the scene. Information about arrests and charges is presently not known.