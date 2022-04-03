Graphic: Russian Soldiers Burn Naked Women With Tyres on Roadside; Execute Ukrainians by Tying Their Hands to the Backs (Video)

Graphic videos showing over a dozen dead Ukrainians strewn across the street in Bucha, near Kyiv, has emerged on social media. The videos emerged after Ukrainian forces took over control of the town from Russian troops on Saturday.

Kyiv's Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk had claimed that nearly 300 people have been buried in a mass grave in Bucha, following the takeover of the town by the Ukrainian forces.

Russians Tried to Burn Naked Bodies of Women

Sharing the harrowing clip of the dead bodies lying on the road, the Ukraine's Ministry of defence claimed tweeted, "New Srebrenica. The Ukrainian city of Bucha was in the hands of animals for several weeks. *Local civilians were being executed arbitrarily*, some with hands tied behind their backs, their bodies scattered in the streets of the city."

The minute long clip shows dead bodies thrown in the middle and side of the road. Some of them appear to have their hands tied behind their back.

In a separate tweet, the ministry claimed that Russian forces also tried to burn naked women. "Dead civilians are seen near a highway 20 km outside of Kyiv. Under the blanket are 4-5 dead naked women whom the barbarians tried to burn right there on the side of the road," it wrote.

The graphic image shows the bodies surrounded by tyres as a blanket covers them.

'Bucha Littered With Bodies"- Kyiv Mayor

Claiming that Russians carried out a massacre in his town, Fedoruk, while speaking to Al Jazeera said that the civilians were deliberately targeted by Russian soldiers.

"In Bucha, we have already buried 280 people in mass graves. The heavily destroyed town's streets are littered with corpses. All these people were shot, killed, in the back of the head," Fedoruk said adding that a 14-year-old was also executed.

The outlet reported that those executed were trying to flee the town after it was invaded by the Russian soldiers.

Suspecting that Russians might have booby-trapped the dead bodies, the mayor said that it had not been possible to gather all the bodies yet.

Taking to social media, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said,"Russia is prioritizing a different tactic: falling back on the east and south. Without heavy weapons we won't be able to drive (Russia) out."