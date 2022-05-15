Graphic Footage Shows Buffalo Gunman Payton Gendron Executing Horrific PUBG-Style Killings

Payton Gendron, who shot ten people dead in merely half a minute in a Buffalo supermarket, also live-streamed the horrific PUBG-style killings. The footage shows that Gendron, who wanted to kill London mayor Sadiq Khan, parking his vehicle outside the store and firing at a white lady on her head as he came out of his vehicle.

Immediately afterward he shot four more people including a guard who stood at the entrance of the gate.

Gendron Killed 10 People in 32 Seconds

Then he fired three more bullets on a glass window as he rushed to enter the store.

Afterward, two black people, who were lying on the floor to save themselves in the shooting, were killed by the gunman.

Immediately after that he changed the magazine and fired one more shot at one of the already dead people and later speeded and fired at another man from a distance.

Then he pointed a person at another man but the gunman didn't fire on him realizing that he was white.

Gendron Wanted London Mayor Dead

It was also revealed that the shooter wore a hazmat suit to school for the first week of his senior year to protect against COVID-19.

The gunman, who studied at the Susquehanna Valley High School, was investigated by the New York State Police after officials in June 2021 had complained that Grendon threatened to shoot fellow students.

The white supremacist has also claimed in his manifesto that the London mayor is a Muslim invader and a high-profile enemy.

The gunman in his manifesto said that Sadiq Khan, the current mayor of London at the time of writing, an open sign of the disenfranchisement and ethnic replacement of the British people in the British isles, according to Daily Mail.

He also stated that Pakistani Muslim invader now sits as representative for the people of London. "Londinium, the very heart of the British isles."

"What better sign of the white rebirth than the removal of this invader," he wrote in his manifesto.