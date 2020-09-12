The heartbroken and grieving dad of a little girl who was raped and murdered by a pedophile named Granville Ritchie has told his daughter's killer, "I forgive you, bro," as per reports. Felecia Williams, the nine-year-old girl had been left in the care of her mother's neighbor Eboni Wiley in May 2014.

The minor was sexually assaulted and strangled by Wiley's boyfriend Granville Ritchie as she left them alone for going out to buy marijuana. The murderer then put her body inside a suitcase and threw it into the Tampa harbor, Florida.

Father of Deceased Girl Calls Her Murderer His Brother

Ritchie told the cops that he had given money to her for going and buying sweets but she did not come back. Around three months later her remains were found. On Friday, a year following his initial sentencing, the pedophile got to know that he will be heading to the Death Row for his criminal activities. Surprisingly the dad of the deceased girl told him that he is going to be there with his forgiveness.

The father of the girl Jerome Williams said, "I'm not like everybody else, bro. I ain't got no ill will against you. The journey you got ahead of you going to need God. I forgive you. I forgive you, bro, that's how strong my God is," he said as reported by the Daily Star. "I come here and smile with no ill will. You are my brother. You made a mistake. You've got time to make right with God," he added.

But the mother of the murdered girl, Felecia Demersson had a different approach. After showing the court a blanket that is carried by her and has the girl's face on, she spoke to the murderer and pedophile directly to say that she wishes he will die in pain. "The only thing I regret today is I cannot ask for his fate and that would be for him to be hung. For him to feel what my daughter felt over and over again," the mother told as per reports.