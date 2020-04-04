American politician Robert F Kennedy's granddaughter Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean along with her eight-year-old son Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean is missing since Thursday and now the operation has turned into recovery, say reports.

As reported in CNN, Meave's mother Kathleen Kennedy Townsend stated that the search for her beloved daughter and grandson has turned from rescue to recovery. She sought privacy and asked everyone to pray for Meave and Gideon. Meave's husband David also said that his wife and son went canoeing on the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday. They have been missing since then.

Meave and Gideon hopped on to a canoe to chase the ball

Giving the details, he said that the family was present in front of the house. The children were playing with a ball within the yard ell into the bay. Meave and Gideon hopped on to a canoe chasing the ball. As they went farther chasing the ball inside the waters, they couldn't handle the current and turn the canoe back.

The 40-year-old Meave and eight-year-old Gideon were last spotted near Herring Bay, reported Baltimore Sun. As per Anne Arundel County fire officials, a citizen had called 911 around 4.30 pm on Thursday that a canoe with a woman and a boy in it was under the currents near Columbia Beach community pier.

Maeve is the grand-niece of former President John F Kennedy

According to the Coast Guard both were "seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe" before disappearing. Reports claim that the winds were strong on Thursday, with gusts of up to 40 MPH in the DC area. Latest reports claim that the canoe that matches the earlier description was found, but the search for both Meave and Gideon is still on. Helicopters and boat rescue crews have been searching the area.

Maeve is also the grand-niece of former President John F Kennedy. Meave's mother Katheleen Kennedy Townsend, is a former Maryland lieutenant governor Former president John F Kennedy, was assassinated on November 22, 1963, at 12:30 pm in Dallas, Texas, while riding in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza.

His brother Robert F Kennedy was killed on June 5, 1968, when he was campaigning for President's post. Robert had won California primary and was walking through the kitchen of The Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles (against the advice of his security) when Sirhan Sirhan, a 24-year-old Palestinian opened fire with a .22-caliber revolver shooting him thrice and killing him on the spot. In another tragedy, 22-year-old Saoirse Kennedy Hill, another granddaughter of Robert F Kennedy died of an allegedly accidental drug overdose in 2019 at the family-owned Hyannis Port compound.