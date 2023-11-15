Grand Bell Awards 2023 winners were announced at the Gyeonggi Arts Center in Suwon on Wednesday (November 15) at 6:00 pm KST. The Motion Pictures Association of Korea organized the annual award ceremony, which is also known as the Daejong Film Awards. People in Korea watched the star-studded event on TV.
Moviegoers from other parts of the world, the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the award show on various online streaming platforms, including the official YouTube channel.
The judging panel for this year consisted of nine members. They were film critic Jeong Sung Il, novelist Kim Hong Shin, film producer Won Dong Yeon, Chung-Ang University professor Jo Hye Jeong, film director Kim Do Young, Korea National University of Arts professor Park Jong Won, Women's Filmmakers' Association head Kim Sun A, Kyonggi University professor Kang Kyung Ho, and Theater Directors Association Sung Joon Hyun.
Grand Bell Awards 2023 Complete Winners List:
The period black comedy-drama Cobweb topped the nomination list with 14 nods. Firm director Kim Jee Woon directed the movie. It stars Song Kang Ho, Im Soo Jung, Oh Jung Se, Jeon Yeo Been, and Krystal Jung. Here is the complete winners list:
Best Film
- Concrete Utopia - WINNER
- Cobweb
- Smugglers
- The Night Owl
- Next Sohee
- Sleep
Best Actor
- Lee Byung Hun for Concrete Utopia - WINNER
- Song Kang Ho for Cobweb
- Ryu Jun Yeol for The Night Owl
- Im Si Wan for Road to Boston
- D.O. for The Moon
Best Actress
- Yum Jung Ah for Smugglers
- Jung Yu Mi for Sleep
- Kim Seo Hyung for Greenhouse - WINNER
- Bae Doona for Next Sohee
- Yang Mal Bok for The Apartment With Two Women
- Kim Sun Young for Dream Palace
Best Supporting Actor
- Kim Jong Soo for Smugglers
- Go Kyu Pil for The Roundup: No Way Out
- Park Jung Min for The Point Men
- Kang Ki Young for The Point Men
- Oh Jung Se for Cobweb - WINNER
Best Supporting Actress
- Na Moon Hee for Hero
- Go Min Si for Smugglers
- Krystal for Cobweb
- Jeon Yeo Been for Cobweb
- Kim Sun Young for Concrete Utopia - WINNER
Best New Actor
- Kim Seon Ho for The Childe - WINNER
- Lee Shin Young for Rebound
- Kim Sung Cheol for The Night Owl
- Byun Woo Seok for Soulmate
- Park Sung Hoon for Hail to Hell
Best New Actress
- Kim Si Eun for Next Sohee - WINNER
- Ahn Eun Jin for The Night Owl
- Im Jee Ho for The Apartment With Two Women
- Oh Woo Ri for Hail to Hell
- Moon Seung Ah for The Hill of Secrets
Best Director
- Kang Je Gyu for Road to Boston
- Um Tae Hwa for Concrete Utopia
- Yim Soon Rye for The Point Man
- Kim Jee Woon for Cobweb
- Jung Joo Ri for Next Sohee
- Ryoo Seung Wan for Smugglers - WINNER
Best New Director
- Ahn Tae Jin for The Night Owl - WINNER
- Lee Sol Hui for Greenhouse
- Kim Se In for The Apartment With Two Women
- Yoo Jae Seon for Sleep
- Lee Ji Eun for The Hill of Secrets
- Ka Sung Moon for Dream Palace
Best Screenplay
- Lee Shin Ji and Uhm Tae Hwa for Concrete Palace
- Hyun Gyu Jin and Ahn Tae Jin for The Night Owl - WINNER
- Shin Yeok Shick for Cobweb
- Yoo Jae Sun for Sleep
- Jung Joo Ri for Next Sohee
- Kim Se In for The Apartment With Two Women
Best Documentary
- Soup and Ideology by Yang Young Hi - WINNER
- Legend of the Waterflowers by Koh Hee Young
- Sura: A Love Song by Hwang Yoon
- Little Garden by Lee Mario
- The Talent Show by Lee So Hyun
Best Cinematography
- Choi Young Hwan for Smugglers - WINNER
- Kim Tae Kyung for The Night Owl
- Kim Young Ho for The Moon
- Jo Hyung Rae for Concrete Utopia
- Kim Tae Sung for Ransomed
- Kim Ji Yong for Cobweb
Best Score
- Jang Ki Ha for Smugglers
- Dalpalan for Phantom - WINNER
- Hwang Sang Joon for Hero
- Kim Hae Won for Concrete Utopia
- Mowg for Cobweb
- Jang Hyuk Jin and Jang Yong Jin for Sleep
Best Editing
- Lee Kang Hee for Smugglers
- Yang Jin Mo for Cobweb
- Han Mi Yeon for Concrete Utopia
- Kim Chang Joo for Ransomed
- Kim Sun Min for The Night Owl - WINNER
- Lee Sun Min for Hero
Best Visual Effects
- Jin Jong Hyun for The Moon VFX
- Eun Jae Hyun for Concrete Utopia VFX - WINNER
- No Nam Suk for Ransomed Stunt
- Hwang Jin Hye and Kim Han Joon for Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman VFX
- Park Sung Jin for Cobweb VFX
- Heo Myung Haen for Phantom Martial Arts
Best Sound Mixing
- Choi Tae Young for The Moon
- Kim Suk Won for Concrete Utopia - WINNER
- Park Yong Gi for The Night Owl
- Park Joo Kang for Hero
- Gong Tae Won for Sleep
- Choi Tae Won for Cobweb
Best Art Direction
- Shin Yoo Jin for Killing Romance
- Jung Yi Jin for Cobweb
- Jo Hwa Sung and Choi Hyun Suk for Concrete Utopia - WINNER
- Hong Joo Hee for The Moon
- Lee Hoo Kyung for Smugglers
- Kim Bo Mook for Phantom
Best Costume
- Yoon Jung Hee and Kwon Soo Kyung for Smugglers
- Ham Hyun Joo for Phantom
- Yoon Jung Hee for Killing Romance - WINNER
- Chae Kyung Hwa for Road to Boston
- Shim Hyun Seob for Hero
- Choi Eui Young for Cobweb
- Shim Hyun Seob for The Night Owl
Best Series
- Netflix Mask Girl
- Netflix The Glory
- Disney+ Casino
- Disney+ Moving - WINNER
Best Series Director
- Lee Jong Pil for One Day Off
- Kim Yong Hoon for Mask Girl
- Ahn Gil Ho for The Glory
- Park In Je and Park Yoon Seo for Moving
- Kang Yoon Sung for Big Bet - WINNER
Best Series Actor
- Choi Min Sik for Big Bet - WINNER
- Ryu Seung Ryong for Moving
- Jung Hae In for D.P. Season 2
- Jin Sun Kyu for Bargain
- Lee Sung Min for Shadow Detective
- Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl
Best Series Actress
- Song Hye Kyo for The Glory
- Han Hyo Joo for Moving - WINNER
- Lee Na Young for One Day Off
- Go Hyun Jung for Mask Girl
- Jeon Jong Seo for Bargain
- Yeom Hye Ran for Mask Girl
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Jang Mi Hee