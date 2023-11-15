Grand Bell Awards 2023 winners were announced at the Gyeonggi Arts Center in Suwon on Wednesday (November 15) at 6:00 pm KST. The Motion Pictures Association of Korea organized the annual award ceremony, which is also known as the Daejong Film Awards. People in Korea watched the star-studded event on TV.

Moviegoers from other parts of the world, the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the award show on various online streaming platforms, including the official YouTube channel.

The judging panel for this year consisted of nine members. They were film critic Jeong Sung Il, novelist Kim Hong Shin, film producer Won Dong Yeon, Chung-Ang University professor Jo Hye Jeong, film director Kim Do Young, Korea National University of Arts professor Park Jong Won, Women's Filmmakers' Association head Kim Sun A, Kyonggi University professor Kang Kyung Ho, and Theater Directors Association Sung Joon Hyun.

Grand Bell Awards 2023 Complete Winners List:

The period black comedy-drama Cobweb topped the nomination list with 14 nods. Firm director Kim Jee Woon directed the movie. It stars Song Kang Ho, Im Soo Jung, Oh Jung Se, Jeon Yeo Been, and Krystal Jung. Here is the complete winners list:

Best Film

Concrete Utopia - WINNER

Cobweb

Smugglers

The Night Owl

Next Sohee

Sleep

Best Actor

Lee Byung Hun for Concrete Utopia - WINNER

Song Kang Ho for Cobweb

Ryu Jun Yeol for The Night Owl

Im Si Wan for Road to Boston

D.O. for The Moon

Best Actress

Yum Jung Ah for Smugglers

Jung Yu Mi for Sleep

Kim Seo Hyung for Greenhouse - WINNER

Bae Doona for Next Sohee

Yang Mal Bok for The Apartment With Two Women

Kim Sun Young for Dream Palace

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Jong Soo for Smugglers

Go Kyu Pil for The Roundup: No Way Out

Park Jung Min for The Point Men

Kang Ki Young for The Point Men

Oh Jung Se for Cobweb - WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Na Moon Hee for Hero

Go Min Si for Smugglers

Krystal for Cobweb

Jeon Yeo Been for Cobweb

Kim Sun Young for Concrete Utopia - WINNER

Best New Actor

Kim Seon Ho for The Childe - WINNER

Lee Shin Young for Rebound

Kim Sung Cheol for The Night Owl

Byun Woo Seok for Soulmate

Park Sung Hoon for Hail to Hell

Best New Actress

Kim Si Eun for Next Sohee - WINNER

Ahn Eun Jin for The Night Owl

Im Jee Ho for The Apartment With Two Women

Oh Woo Ri for Hail to Hell

Moon Seung Ah for The Hill of Secrets

Best Director

Kang Je Gyu for Road to Boston

Um Tae Hwa for Concrete Utopia

Yim Soon Rye for The Point Man

Kim Jee Woon for Cobweb

Jung Joo Ri for Next Sohee

Ryoo Seung Wan for Smugglers - WINNER

Best New Director

Ahn Tae Jin for The Night Owl - WINNER

Lee Sol Hui for Greenhouse

Kim Se In for The Apartment With Two Women

Yoo Jae Seon for Sleep

Lee Ji Eun for The Hill of Secrets

Ka Sung Moon for Dream Palace

Best Screenplay

Lee Shin Ji and Uhm Tae Hwa for Concrete Palace

Hyun Gyu Jin and Ahn Tae Jin for The Night Owl - WINNER

Shin Yeok Shick for Cobweb

Yoo Jae Sun for Sleep

Jung Joo Ri for Next Sohee

Kim Se In for The Apartment With Two Women

Best Documentary

Soup and Ideology by Yang Young Hi - WINNER

Legend of the Waterflowers by Koh Hee Young

Sura: A Love Song by Hwang Yoon

Little Garden by Lee Mario

The Talent Show by Lee So Hyun

Best Cinematography

Choi Young Hwan for Smugglers - WINNER

Kim Tae Kyung for The Night Owl

Kim Young Ho for The Moon

Jo Hyung Rae for Concrete Utopia

Kim Tae Sung for Ransomed

Kim Ji Yong for Cobweb

Best Score

Jang Ki Ha for Smugglers

Dalpalan for Phantom - WINNER

Hwang Sang Joon for Hero

Kim Hae Won for Concrete Utopia

Mowg for Cobweb

Jang Hyuk Jin and Jang Yong Jin for Sleep

Best Editing

Lee Kang Hee for Smugglers

Yang Jin Mo for Cobweb

Han Mi Yeon for Concrete Utopia

Kim Chang Joo for Ransomed

Kim Sun Min for The Night Owl - WINNER

Lee Sun Min for Hero

Best Visual Effects

Jin Jong Hyun for The Moon VFX

Eun Jae Hyun for Concrete Utopia VFX - WINNER

No Nam Suk for Ransomed Stunt

Hwang Jin Hye and Kim Han Joon for Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman VFX

Park Sung Jin for Cobweb VFX

Heo Myung Haen for Phantom Martial Arts

Best Sound Mixing

Choi Tae Young for The Moon

Kim Suk Won for Concrete Utopia - WINNER

Park Yong Gi for The Night Owl

Park Joo Kang for Hero

Gong Tae Won for Sleep

Choi Tae Won for Cobweb

Best Art Direction

Shin Yoo Jin for Killing Romance

Jung Yi Jin for Cobweb

Jo Hwa Sung and Choi Hyun Suk for Concrete Utopia - WINNER

Hong Joo Hee for The Moon

Lee Hoo Kyung for Smugglers

Kim Bo Mook for Phantom

Best Costume

Yoon Jung Hee and Kwon Soo Kyung for Smugglers

Ham Hyun Joo for Phantom

Yoon Jung Hee for Killing Romance - WINNER

Chae Kyung Hwa for Road to Boston

Shim Hyun Seob for Hero

Choi Eui Young for Cobweb

Shim Hyun Seob for The Night Owl

Best Series

Netflix Mask Girl

Netflix The Glory

Disney+ Casino

Disney+ Moving - WINNER

Best Series Director

Lee Jong Pil for One Day Off

Kim Yong Hoon for Mask Girl

Ahn Gil Ho for The Glory

Park In Je and Park Yoon Seo for Moving

Kang Yoon Sung for Big Bet - WINNER

Best Series Actor

Choi Min Sik for Big Bet - WINNER

Ryu Seung Ryong for Moving

Jung Hae In for D.P. Season 2

Jin Sun Kyu for Bargain

Lee Sung Min for Shadow Detective

Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl

Best Series Actress

Song Hye Kyo for The Glory

Han Hyo Joo for Moving - WINNER

Lee Na Young for One Day Off

Go Hyun Jung for Mask Girl

Jeon Jong Seo for Bargain

Yeom Hye Ran for Mask Girl

Lifetime Achievement Award