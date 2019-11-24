This year's AMA nominations and performances are totally worth the hype. Some of the most prominent singers of this generation are coming together to make the night of November 24th a memorable one. One of the most awaited performances of the night is obviously the duet that will be performed by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

As per an article on People, the lovely couple will be performing their Grammy-nominated duet 'Señorita'. They have also been nominated in the 'Collaboration of the Year' category for their hit song, 'Señorita' at the AMAs. The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" singer has also been nominated for the 'Favorite Social Artist' of the year category.

This is the second time that Cabello will be performing at the AMAs. The "South Of The Border" singer had performed the ballad "Consequences" last year. Shawn has performed at the AMAs thrice already and this year will mark his fourth main stage performance. The "Stitches" singer had collaborated with Zedd last year, for a remix called "Lost In Japan."

Interesting performances

Halsey has also been added to the list of performers and she will be hitting the stage alongside singers, Khalid and Benny Blanco. The 'Genie in a Bottle' singer, Christina Aguilera, will be performing with A Great Big World. Big Freedia will be joined by Kesha, and Travis Scott and WATT will be seen rapping together.

Some other interesting performances are by the singers Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne. Toni Braxton, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Green Day, Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and Thomas Rhett are also going to hit the stage with their amazing music. After a lot of hassle and problems in the way, Taylor Swift will finally be performing all her songs at the AMAs. Along with this, she will also receive the 'Artist of the Decade' Award.