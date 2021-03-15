Grammy Awards 2021: Doja Cat Looks Smoking Hot in Bold Neon-Feathered Dress

Doja Cat's Grammy look has taken the internet by storm. The singer, who teased that she might next collaborate with singers like Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande, is making heads turn with her sexy avatar for the Grammy's this year. Doja Cat rocked a neon-feathered and moto jacket-inspired leather dress zipped all the way down. The diva dared to flaunt her cleavage and the belly button brightening up the Grammys in bright mustard and green floral dress as the biggest music event on Sunday offered an unforgettable luxe fashion moment for all.

Doja's dress by Roberto Cavalli included cat-claw zips on each arm and a skirt with neon and black feathers. She wore stunning black earrings designed by Lorraine Schwartz, make-up by two time Emmy Award-winning makeup artist Ernesto Casillas. Noah Cyrus and Cynthia Erivo also led the fashion march at the Grammys alongside Doja Cat, who dared to bare it all in her jaw-dropping gown. "I want to be the cat lady, so let me be that," Doja Cat said. Cynthia Erivo stunned in a sparkling silver gown paired with gold accessories by Louis Vuitton at the 63rd Grammy Awards 2021.

Showing off a whole lot of skin in that smouldering gown, Doja Cat arrived at the Grammys with much hope to receive the New Artist 2021 award, Record 2021 for her "Say So" and the Pop Solo Performance of 2021 for the popular song "Say So," which marks three nominations for the prestigious Grammy Awards for the singing sensation.

Meanwhile, many stars brought their fashion A-game to one of the biggest music ceremonies this year. Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, were also spotted sizzling in their respective designer outfits. Billie Eilish, who is known for her unique style quotient matched her long nails to a loose pink and black trouser look while she wore a hat and a matching face mask to the event.

On the work front, Doja Cat has announced her possible new project 'Planet Her' with a list of potential artists who are set to make a guest appearance on her forthcoming album. The singer began her career as a teenager, recently released a "Night in Banger" music video titled "Best Friend," in collaboration with Saweetie.

The video song entertaining club goers for its peppy flavour took the music streaming platforms by storm after its release. While Doja Cat has managed to keep her private life away from the paparazzi, she was recently linked with indie artist Johnny Utah aka JAWNY, aka Jacob Sullenger.