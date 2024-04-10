Grace Pauline Kelley: Country singer Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Arrested for Flashing Breasts and Lower Body on Alabama Highway

Country singer Wynonna Judd's daughter has been arrested in Alabama after allegedly exposing her breasts and lower body while seated at a busy intersection. Grace Pauline Kelley, the 27-year-old daughter of the famed singer, was arrested on April 5 after exposing herself at the busy intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook, WSMV 4 reported.

Kelley is currently being held in the Elmore County Jail in Wetumpka, Alabama, and has been charged with indecent exposure and obstructing government operations. Both offenses are misdemeanors. Kelley refused to identify when approached by officers attempting to arrest her and instead chose to sit on the roadside, refusing to cooperate with cops.

Exposed in Public

Kelley's bond was set at $1,000 and her first court date is set for April 11. It's unclear why Kelley was in Alabama, given that she is a resident of Tennessee, and whether she was inside or outside the vehicle at the time of the indecent exposure.

As of Tuesday, April 9, Kelley remains detained in Elmore County Jail, with bail not yet posted, despite her mother's estimated net worth of $12 million.

Kelley, who is also a mother to a young daughter, has a lengthy criminal history, which includes charges related to meth and a probation violation. In 2018, she received an eight-year sentence in a Tennessee prison, as reported by WVLT 8 in Knoxville.

Kelley was granted an early release from prison in 2019, six years ahead of her scheduled sentence completion.

As the daughter of Wynonna and her first husband, Arch Kelley, Kelley had faced a series of legal troubles, spending over two years in and out of jail in Tennessee and Alabama for drug-related offenses during that period.

Always Inviting Trouble

When Judd announced the birth of her granddaughter, Wynonna expressed her determination to be "a healthier grandparent" and break the cycle of addiction and family dysfunction.

According to a fellow inmate, Florence Fort, Kelley became pregnant while she was out on parole. "Grace got pregnant when she was out on parole," Fort shared. "When I was at the jail with her, she was pregnant. She had her baby's name picked out. She was excited."

The legal troubles of the troubled young woman trace back to an incident on December 18, 2015, at a Walgreens in Nashville, Tennessee.

Police spotted a car with two occupants parked there for a long time. Detectives approached the vehicle upon noticing an improperly installed license plate hanging from a single screw.

Kelley was found in the driver's seat, accompanied by a man named Richard Wilcutt, according to arrest affidavits.

During questioning, a concerned citizen handed the officers a bag they had seen someone discard from the car's passenger side. The bag contained a torn-up box of pseudoephedrine and a receipt for Coleman fuel.

Detectives, recognizing the ingredients as commonly used in making meth, conducted further investigation. They ran the names of the people through a national database and found a pattern of pseudoephedrine purchases consistent with meth production.

Upon reviewing security camera footage, they identified Kelley as the purchaser of the pseudoephedrine, which was subsequently found in Wilcutt's possession during a search.

Both were arrested and charged with the promotion of meth manufacture. However, Kelley later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possessing methamphetamine.