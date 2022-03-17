Governor Mike Dunleavy, Senator Lisa Murkowski Hit Back Against Russian Demand to 'Return' Alaska

A Russian lawmaker's demand to get Alaska back from the US massive has drawn criticism. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has responded him saying "Good luck with that!", underlining that the state's armed military members see Moscow's demand otherwise.

"Not if we have something to say about it. We have hundreds of thousands of armed Alaskans and military members that will see it differently," Dunleavy said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Alaska's Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski echoed Dunleavy, saying her state returning to Russia would "never, ever, ever happen!"

Russia Wants Alaska Back

Calls to get Alaska back from the US arose in Russia amid the Ukraine war as Duma member Oleg Matvychev insisted that the Kremlin will have more demands following its victory in Ukraine and Alaska will be among those demands.

Matvychev appeared on a state news TV show on Sunday with a series of demands for both Washington and Kyiv which included the return of the 586,412 square mile territory purchased from the Russian Empire by the US, in the 1867 Alaska Purchase deal.

The Duma member demanded Washington that Moscow be compensated with the US state after his country faced repercussions following the Ukraine invasion, reported Daily Mirror.

"We should be thinking about reparations from the damage that was caused by the sanctions and the war itself because that too costs money and we should get it back," said Matvychev on the tv show Sunday Evening with Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov.

The Antarctic Belongs to Russia

Matvychev further went on to say that the Antarctic belongs to Russia.

"We discovered it, so it belongs to us."

The member also demanded the return of all Russian properties, those of the Russian empire, the Soviet Union and current Russia, which has been seized in the United States.