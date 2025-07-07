Government Raises Income Limit for GST Voucher Scheme; 1.5M Singaporeans to Receive Cash Payouts in August

The Ministry of Finance said on Monday, July 7, that over 1.5 million Singaporeans will receive up to S$850 (US$670) in cash payouts as part of the Goods and Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) scheme in August 2025.

MOF said in a media release that the assessable income threshold for GSTV i.e. cash payouts will also be raised from S$34,000 to S$39,000 "as the incomes of lower- and middle-income Singaporeans have improved".

According to the ministry, this will "maintain the coverage of the scheme".

Adult Singaporeans who earn up to S$39,000 in assessable income and who own homes worth up to S$21,000 will receive S$850, while those whose homes are worth between S$21,000 and S$31,000 will receive S$450.

As part of GSTV-MediSave, approximately 690,000 senior citizens in Singapore who qualify will also receive MediSave top-ups ranging from S$150 to S$450.

For more details regarding their eligibility for the payouts, Singaporeans can check the govbenefits website.

If eligible recipients have previously registered for GSTV-Cash and GSTV-MedSave, they will begin receiving their payments automatically on August 6. When their benefits have been credited, they will receive a letter or an SMS.

According to MOF, a total of S$1.5 billion will be distributed during this GSTV exercise.