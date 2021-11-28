Gotham Independent Film Awards 2021: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details, and More

Gotham Independent Film Awards 2021 is only hours away from its live broadcast. The star-studded event will kickstart from the Cipriani Wall Street on November 29. Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae is one of the attendees of the annual award ceremony. He is likely to meet Olivia Colman, Oscar Isaac, and Ethan Hwake in New York City on the award night.

This year, the annual award ceremony is introducing some changes to its original format. One of them is including international documentaries in the Best Documentary Feature category. Secondly, three main sections -- Outstanding Lead Performance, Outstanding Supporting Performance, and Breakthrough Performance -- will be gender-neutral. Thirdly, a total of 10 nominees will be included in the following categories -- Outstanding Performance, Outstanding Lead Performance, and Outstanding Supporting Performance in a new series.

How to Watch?

The 31st annual Gotham Independent Film Awards will be held at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on November 29 from 8 pm EST. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and Singapore, can watch the show live on the official Facebook page of Gotham Film and Media Institute.

Here is the Complete Nomination List

Best Feature

The Green Knight by director David Lowery and produced by A24. Casts include Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston, David Lowery, Tim Headington Theresa Steele Page

The Lost Daughter by director Maggie Gyllenhaal, and produced by Netflix. Casts include Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Charles Dorfman.

Passing by director Rebecca Hall, and produced by Netflix. Casts include Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker, Margot Hand, Rebecca Hall.

Pig by director Michael Sarnoski, and produced by NEON. Casts include Nicolas Cage, Steve Tisch, David Carrico, Adam Paulsen, Dori Roth, Joseph Restiano, Dimitra Tsingou, Thomas Benski, Ben Giladi, Vanessa Block.

Test Pattern by director Shatara Michelle Ford, and produced by Kino Lieber. Casts include Shatara Michelle Ford, Pin-Chun Liu, Yu-Hao Su.

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension by director Jessica Kingdon, and produced by MTV Documentary Films. Casts include Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell, Jessica Kingdon.

Faya Dayi by director Jessica Beshir, and produced by Janus Films

Flee by director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, and produced by NEON. Casts include Monica HellstrÃ¶m, Signe Byrge SÃ¸rensen, Charlotte De La Gournerie.

President by director Camilla Nielsson, and produced by Greenwich Entertainment. Casts include Signe Byrge SÃ¸rensen, Joslyn Barnes.

Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) by director Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, and produced by Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu. Casts include Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent, David Dinerstein.

Best International Feature

Azor by director Andreas Fontana, and produced by MUBI. Casts include Eugenia Mumenthaler, David Epiney.

Drive My Car by director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, and produced by Sideshow and Janus Films. Casts include Teruhisa Yamamoto.

The Souvenir Part II by director Joanna Hogg, and produced by A24. Casts include Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, Andrew Low, Joanna Hogg, Luke Schiller.

Titane by director Julia Ducournau, and produced by NEON. Casts include Jean-Christophe Reymond.

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? by director Alexandre Koberidze, and produced by MUBI. Casts include Mariam Shatberashvili

The Worst Person in the World by director Joachim Trier, and produced by NEON. Casts include Thomas Robsham, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Dyveke BjÃ¸rkly Graver.

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter

Edson Oda for Nine Days

Rebecca Hall for Passing

Emma Seligman for Shiva Baby

Shatara Michelle Ford for Test Pattern

Best Screenplay

The Card Counter by Paul Schrader

El Planeta by Amalia Ulman

The Green Knight by David Lowery

The Lost Daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal

Passing by Rebecca Hall

Red Rocket by Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch

Outstanding Lead Performance

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter

Frankie Faison in The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes in Wild Indian

Brittany S. Hall in Test Pattern

Oscar Isaac in The Card Counter

Taylour Paige in Zola

Joaquin Phoenix in C'mon C'mon

Simon Rex in Red Rocket

Lili Taylor in Paper Spiders

Tessa Thompson in Passing

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Reed Birney in Mass

Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter

Colman Domingo in Zola

Gaby Hoffmann in C'mon C'mon

Troy Kotsur in CODA

Marlee Matlin in CODA

Ruth Negga in Passing

Breakthrough Performer

Emilia Jones in CODA

Natalie Morales in Language Lessons

Rachel Sennott in Shiva Baby

Suzanna Son in Red Rocket

Amalia Ulman in El Planeta

Breakthrough Series â€“ Long Format (over 40 minutes)

The Good Lord Bird

It's A Sin

Small Axe,

Squid Game

The Underground Railroad

The White Lotus

Breakthrough Series â€“ Short Format (under 40 minutes)

Blindspotting

Hacks

Reservation Dogs

Run the World

We Are Lady Parts

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

City So Real

Exterminate All the Brutes,

How to With John Wilson

Philly D.A.,

Pride

Outstanding Performance in a New Series