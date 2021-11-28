Gotham Independent Film Awards 2021: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details, and More

Gotham Independent Film Awards 2021 is only hours away from its live broadcast. The star-studded event will kickstart from the Cipriani Wall Street on November 29. Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae is one of the attendees of the annual award ceremony. He is likely to meet Olivia Colman, Oscar Isaac, and Ethan Hwake in New York City on the award night.
This year, the annual award ceremony is introducing some changes to its original format. One of them is including international documentaries in the Best Documentary Feature category. Secondly, three main sections -- Outstanding Lead Performance, Outstanding Supporting Performance, and Breakthrough Performance -- will be gender-neutral. Thirdly, a total of 10 nominees will be included in the following categories -- Outstanding Performance, Outstanding Lead Performance, and Outstanding Supporting Performance in a new series.
How to Watch?
The 31st annual Gotham Independent Film Awards will be held at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on November 29 from 8 pm EST. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and Singapore, can watch the show live on the official Facebook page of Gotham Film and Media Institute.
Here is the Complete Nomination List
Best Feature
- The Green Knight by director David Lowery and produced by A24. Casts include Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston, David Lowery, Tim Headington Theresa Steele Page
- The Lost Daughter by director Maggie Gyllenhaal, and produced by Netflix. Casts include Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Charles Dorfman.
- Passing by director Rebecca Hall, and produced by Netflix. Casts include Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker, Margot Hand, Rebecca Hall.
- Pig by director Michael Sarnoski, and produced by NEON. Casts include Nicolas Cage, Steve Tisch, David Carrico, Adam Paulsen, Dori Roth, Joseph Restiano, Dimitra Tsingou, Thomas Benski, Ben Giladi, Vanessa Block.
- Test Pattern by director Shatara Michelle Ford, and produced by Kino Lieber. Casts include Shatara Michelle Ford, Pin-Chun Liu, Yu-Hao Su.
Best Documentary Feature
- Ascension by director Jessica Kingdon, and produced by MTV Documentary Films. Casts include Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell, Jessica Kingdon.
- Faya Dayi by director Jessica Beshir, and produced by Janus Films
- Flee by director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, and produced by NEON. Casts include Monica HellstrÃ¶m, Signe Byrge SÃ¸rensen, Charlotte De La Gournerie.
- President by director Camilla Nielsson, and produced by Greenwich Entertainment. Casts include Signe Byrge SÃ¸rensen, Joslyn Barnes.
- Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) by director Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, and produced by Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu. Casts include Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent, David Dinerstein.
Best International Feature
- Azor by director Andreas Fontana, and produced by MUBI. Casts include Eugenia Mumenthaler, David Epiney.
- Drive My Car by director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, and produced by Sideshow and Janus Films. Casts include Teruhisa Yamamoto.
- The Souvenir Part II by director Joanna Hogg, and produced by A24. Casts include Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, Andrew Low, Joanna Hogg, Luke Schiller.
- Titane by director Julia Ducournau, and produced by NEON. Casts include Jean-Christophe Reymond.
- What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? by director Alexandre Koberidze, and produced by MUBI. Casts include Mariam Shatberashvili
- The Worst Person in the World by director Joachim Trier, and produced by NEON. Casts include Thomas Robsham, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Dyveke BjÃ¸rkly Graver.
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
- Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter
- Edson Oda for Nine Days
- Rebecca Hall for Passing
- Emma Seligman for Shiva Baby
- Shatara Michelle Ford for Test Pattern
Best Screenplay
- The Card Counter by Paul Schrader
- El Planeta by Amalia Ulman
- The Green Knight by David Lowery
- The Lost Daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Passing by Rebecca Hall
- Red Rocket by Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch
Outstanding Lead Performance
- Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter
- Frankie Faison in The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
- Michael Greyeyes in Wild Indian
- Brittany S. Hall in Test Pattern
- Oscar Isaac in The Card Counter
- Taylour Paige in Zola
- Joaquin Phoenix in C'mon C'mon
- Simon Rex in Red Rocket
- Lili Taylor in Paper Spiders
- Tessa Thompson in Passing
Outstanding Supporting Performance
- Reed Birney in Mass
- Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter
- Colman Domingo in Zola
- Gaby Hoffmann in C'mon C'mon
- Troy Kotsur in CODA
- Marlee Matlin in CODA
- Ruth Negga in Passing
Breakthrough Performer
- Emilia Jones in CODA
- Natalie Morales in Language Lessons
- Rachel Sennott in Shiva Baby
- Suzanna Son in Red Rocket
- Amalia Ulman in El Planeta
Breakthrough Series â€“ Long Format (over 40 minutes)
- The Good Lord Bird
- It's A Sin
- Small Axe,
- Squid Game
- The Underground Railroad
- The White Lotus
Breakthrough Series â€“ Short Format (under 40 minutes)
- Blindspotting
- Hacks
- Reservation Dogs
- Run the World
- We Are Lady Parts
Breakthrough Nonfiction Series
- City So Real
- Exterminate All the Brutes,
- How to With John Wilson
- Philly D.A.,
- Pride
Outstanding Performance in a New Series
- Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus
- Michael Greyeyes in Rutherford Falls
- Ethan Hawke in The Good Lord Bird
- Devery Jacobs in Reservation Dogs
- Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game
- Thuso Mbedu in The Underground Railroad
- Jean Smart in Hacks
- Omar Sy in Lupin
- Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit
- Anjana Vasan in We Are Lady Parts