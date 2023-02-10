GOT7 Member JAY B Confirms Breakup with Special Effects Artist PURE.D

GOT7 member JAY B has called it quits with special effects artist PURE.D nearly nine months after confirming the relationship. The K-Pop idol announced his relationship status through his agency, CDNZA Records, on Friday, February 10. The former couple started dating toward the end of 2020 and went public about their relationship in July 2022.

JAY B confirmed the breakup news by releasing an official statement through his agency, CDNZA Records. According to the agency, the singer and his ex-girlfriend naturally grew apart while focusing on their work. So, they have decided to part ways and remain good colleagues.

"JAY B and PURE.D have broken up. While focusing on their work, they grew apart and have decided to remain good colleagues," the agency stated.

JAY B and PURE.D have decided to be good friends, according to the agency. The former couple confirmed their relationship around nine months after they started dating. Industry insiders said the couple naturally grew apart while focusing on their work. So, they have decided to part ways.

JAY B is currently busy with various group activities and solo projects. He would release his new solo album, titled Seasonal Hiatus, on February 15.

Meanwhile, PURE.D is currently active as a famous beauty creator. She showcases her special effects makeup looks and tutorials on various social; media platforms, like YouTube and Instagram.

Read more