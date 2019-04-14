The final season of Game of Thrones airs on April 14th. Since it is the beginning of the end, the cast is opening up about what comes next for them.

Cersei Lannister may be in trouble in real life as well. Lena Headey who plays the villainous Cersei on HBO's hit TV show joked about being unemployed after the end of the show. During The Chris Evans Breakfast Radio Show on Virgin with Sky, the actress also revealed it was the storylines of dragons and incest that attracted her to the show.

She said, 'Dinklage got me the job. He said "oh my God, I'm reading this script, it's bonkers, you should do it". I thought, incest, dragons, I'm in!'

Game of Thrones aired in 2011 and has gone on to become a phenomenon. The show set itself apart when it killed off one of its lead characters played by Sean Bean in the very first season. Game of Thrones has lived up to its reputation of killing fan-favorite characters throughout its run. The final season will have six episodes and because of the shortened run, fans can expect every second of every episode to be packed with epic moments.

Lena Headey's character has been the constant villain throughout the course of seven seasons. Villians like Joffrey and the Night King have nothing on the truly horrendous nature of Cersei Lannister. Fans will be waiting eagerly for Cersei to get what she deserves. The cast has been saying their goodbyes for a while now but they have been tightlipped about specifics, though some of them have scared fans by saying that the ending may not satisfy everyone.