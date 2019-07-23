The final season of Game of Thrones left a lot to be desired and left behind quite a few disappointed fans. However, it looks like the cast still stands behind it.

Reportedly, the cast of Game Of Thrones leapt to the defence of its much-maligned final season in front of a boisterous crowd at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, blaming the backlash on negative media coverage. We have to say that such an excuse is quite insulting to fans. Fans watched the disappointing final season and made up their own minds. The media coverage only echoed their thoughts.

It is known that the HBO fantasy epic's conclusion enraged fans around the world, and reportedly organizers of the pop culture convention had to remind attendees before the retrospective panel to make the cast 'feel welcome.' While the cast drew a rapturous reception, not all of them seemed to be able to sustain the warmth the fans were giving them. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - who played Jaime Lannister - was booed after describing his character's death in the arms of his sister and lover Cersei as 'perfect.'

'It made sense to me,' said the actor, before being interrupted by a heckler.

'This show has brought so many people together, watching it, loving it. So obviously when it comes to an end it's going to piss you off no matter what... just don't call people names,' he added. Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss were set to appear at the panel but quietly withdrew. Perhaps they feared the vitriol of fans in person would be too much for them to handle. HBO is currently working on a prequel to Game of Thrones.