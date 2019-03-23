Game of Thrones is no stranger to leaks. Hence, the creators of the show took extra care this time to make sure that online malpractitioners do not get hold of the episodes before they are officially aired. However, as per a fan, he has apparently seen the leaked first episode of Game of Thrones season eight and has posted the entire plot online.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 is going to bring Jon Snow back to Winterfell. In the North, he will be reunited with his youngest sister Arya Stark and their reunion is going to be very touching. She was just a little girl the last time Jon saw her but the last eight years have turned her into the most fearsome assassin in the North. Apart from this, the very first episode will also show Daenerys Targaryen coming face-to-face with Sansa Stark. Even their meeting is going to be legendary.

These speculations were made by the fans after seeing the released trailer of Game of Thrones season 8. But as it turned out, the fan who claimed to have seen the leaked first episode of Game of Thrones season eight, has concurred with the fan theories. He has also posted the entire plot online and the episode is surely going to be amazing.

Spoiler Warning:

As per the Redditor, the very first episode of Game of Thrones season 8 will star from Winterfell and it will show Tyrion Lannister and Lord Varys arriving at the dock. It will be the same time when Tyrion will joke about Varys' genitals.

"The meeting of Jon and Bran: The king in the north will hug his brother and tell him how much he has grown. Subsequently, there will be presentations where Jon officially presents Sansa (images that we have already seen). Daenerys will try to ingratiate herself with Sansa, something like the beautiful north like you."

"Bran in the middle of the presentations will inform about the dragon that the king of the night has and about the threat that supposes, which will lead to a northern assembly. Jon to know this information, send crows to all in order to know these events. In the middle of the northern assembly, Lady Mormont will tell you that they chose Jon as king not Dany. He will answer that they need Daenerys to defeat the king of the night and his army."

We are not sure whether the above leak is from a confirmed episode or just a solid imagination by the fan. Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 is going to air on April 14 on HBO. You can read the entire leaked episode here: