Following the immense success of Pixel 3a, Google is gearing up to launch its successor Pixel 4a. The highly anticipated smartphone will be launched sometime in 2020. With the growing anticipation, Pixel 4a images has been leaked yet again, giving a closer look at its purported design, camera, interface and even its exclusive fabric case. Published by a Reddit user pulled from a Facebook group, the images offer some new details about the design language and specifications of the upcoming budget smartphone.

Going by the images, the Pixel 4a will come with a candy-bar shaped design with a bigger selfie camera on the top left accompanied by the display. The back of the device features a Pixel 4-like camera module with rounded edges. However, as rumoured earlier, the images hint that the Pixel 4a too will come with a single primary camera instead of having two or more camera sensors.

Significantly, the Pixel 3a too houses a single camera sensor and has set a benchmark in the budget smartphone photography market.

The images also purportedly show the upcoming Google smartphone having a 3.5 mm audio out port and a fingerprint sensor. Since the images have not come via any trusted leaker, they should taken with a pinch of salt.

The Pixel 4a is likely come with the latest mid-range SoC from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 730. Standing apart from the current smartphone trend, the Pixel 4a may still retain 4 GB RAM accompanied by 64 GB internal storage.

The Pixel 4a is expected to arrive sometime later this year through a Google I/O conference. According to reports, the Pixel 4a is expected to arrive with a price tag similar to that of the Pixel 3a. Google might reduce the price of Pixel 3a following its release. Rumours suggest Google might drop the bigger version of Pixel 4a due to the disappointing market performance of the Pixel 3a XL.