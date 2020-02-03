Yesterday, February 2 was Super Bowl Sunday, and the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs went into battle to see who would be crowned the champions. But that is not the only competition that took place in the arena.

Every year different brands set out on the journey for the Super Bowl advertisements section. With the largest viewership, companies take their competition quite seriously. The one-up game has been a tradition with companies. This year was no different. The advertisements had famous brands flexing their muscles yet again.

In recent years, companies publish their advertisements online before the actual game. Some argue that this is anti-climatic because the advertisements are built on months of suspense. Yet, the viewership for the advertisements never changes.

Why is everyone talking about Loretta?

Loretta was definitely an ad that made the table for further discussions.

Every year Google shares user experience in the most innovative way. This year, they decided on the sweetest yet saddest love story to represent their brand. It was Loretta and her husband who made the public cry during the Super Bowl LIV.

The video focuses on pictures and videos of a couple. The old man is losing his memory and is trying to remember his deceased wife through Google. The aging man's voice is heard asking Google to remind him of the details in his life. The man talks to the Google app asking to show him pictures of his wife.

The ad Loretta was not being discussed only because it made people bawl, but also because it showed that everyone is being watched. Social media is throwing around the idea that everything is recorded and what they do on the internet stays there forever.

Even Fabian Ardaya, who covers the Angels for The Athletic, tweeted about the sale of data about Loretta to advertisers, a valid point considering the video focusing on the couple.

But, it didn't stop people from crying and calling their parents.