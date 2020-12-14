Google-owned family of applications seems to be down for users all around the world on Monday, December 14. The crash affected Gmail, Google Drive, Google Sheets, and YouTube as well as the main search engine.

According to the outage tracker site, Downdetecter, many users reported the issue with Google's own platforms around 6.30 am (US time). YouTube and Gmail seem to have been the worst hit globally, causing a tsunami of tweets by the users.

Downdetecter also showed that there were more than 40,000 complaints only for YouTube. Some of these users complained about the website while others reported problems watching videos. Meanwhile, YouTube said on Twitter: "We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news."

As of now, Google has not acknowledged anything publicly. While YouTube clarified that it is reviewing the issue, Google has not provided any statement or tweet to show that the company is working to fix the glitch or clarify what the problem is.

Google Users

Many people all around the world rely on Google's services for basic office work using emails and calendars. They could continue to work if they had synced documents offline, but at this moment they won't be able to use any online facility.

While the cause of this crash is still not clear, netizens took it to the social media to express their discomfort.