Area 120, an internal lab under Google's umbrella of projects, has unleashed a new video platform for the masses. Dubbed Tangi, the latest social media app would, however, cater to users across ages unlike the recent craze Tiktok and Vine. In contrast to the trending short-video app Tiktok or the newly-launched Byte, the new app would focus more on Pinterest-type of content in video format, and appeal to a vast number of YouTube-like users.

Tangi, the name probably derived from the word tangible, would let users record and upload short video content with a maximum duration of 60 seconds. The service, for now, focuses on five significant sections, namely art, cooking, DIY, fashion and beauty, and lifestyle. Users can record videos under any of these sections which would be available for users from all over the world.

The homepage also incorporates a search bar to help navigate across the pool of available content. The home screen of the app looks to have been inspired by Pinterest.

Videos shared on the platform would be available for like, share and comment. The comments section, however, has a new feature which would let users upload their own photos in the moment section to describe how the content has worked for them.

The content section also features a more like this button alongside hashtags and categories to find out similar videos that are available on the website. Tangi already has a plethora of content and might allow its users to upload videos in a while. The social media app can be downloaded only on iPhones for now and is expected to arrive on the Android platform soon. However, you can access Tangi by visiting its website Tangi.coand experience some fresh air in the woods of social media.