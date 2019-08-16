Google has revealed that a new Huawei smartphone is coming, and it's different from the one that it was previously associated with.

According to a listing on Google Enterprise, it appears that Huawei will soon be releasing a Nova 5T smartphone. GSM Arena noted that based on the Google listing, this smartphone is different from the Honor 20 smartphone it was previously confused with.

The Nova 5T was previously reported as "another name" for the Honor 20 which was released earlier this year. Google's listing reveals the difference in their specs (in terms of display size and memory allocations, at least), indicating that the two are totally different devices.

Huawei Nova 5T

The listing says the Nova 5T will feature a 5.5-inch display with a punch hole for a selfie camera located at the top left corner of the phone. It will run on Android 9 Pie (not on Huawei's proprietary Harmony OS rumored to launch on the Mate 30 Lite), and will come with 8GB of RAM. Buyers can then choose to get 128GB or 256GB of internal storage space.

Not much is revealed about the Nova 5T, except that it will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader located at the right-hand side of the phone. The reader can be found inside the recessed area beneath the volume rocker.

Honor 20

While those are the only specs and features Google reveals about the Nova 5T, those are enough to differentiate it from the Honor 20, which belongs to Huawei's subsidiary tech company Honor.

The Honor 20, released in June this year, features a 6.26-inch LCD screen with a punch hole for a selfie camera located at the top left corner of the display. While it also runs on Android 9 Pie and comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint reader beneath the volume rocker, it only comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. There's no 256GB storage configuration unlike the Nova 5T.

Release date?

Huawei hasn't announced the device yet, and hasn't even included it in the smartphones featured on its website. Google didn't mention a release date for the Nova 5T either.

The smartphone's display, as seen on the Google Enterprise listing, however, reads "August 13." Huawei might've planned to reveal the device on this date, but failed to do so.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.