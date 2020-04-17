Smartphone maker Motorola is expected to launch its latest flagship smartphone early next week. As it happens with other smartphones, the Motorola Edge and Edge+ too are appearing via leaks every day. Days after a leak about the Edge+ design, the upcoming Motorola Edge has been spotted on Google Play Console.

The listing discovered by Techwagan, a tech blog, has come out with details about the upcoming device, including its specifications and software. According to the Google Play console listing, the forthcoming Motorola smartphone will come in two display variants. The version with regular specifications will be rolled out as Motorola Edge. At the same time, its powerful option will be available as Motorola Edge Plus.

Motorola Edge Specs

The listing details that the upcoming Motorola Edge smartphone will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC coupled with 6 GB worth RAM memory. Though there is no mention about the storage of the device, given the RAM the smartphone is expected to pack 128 GB onboard storage with expandability support.

The Motorola Edge will also boast a 6.6-inch display with 1080x2340 pixels resolution, 440 PPI display density and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The punch hole style display will share its space with a 25 MP selfie shooter. In comparison, on the back of the device, the primary camera module will house a 64 MP primary sensor accompanied with a 16 MP ultra-wide lens and an 8 MP telephoto sensor. The Motorola Edge will also pack a 4500 mAh battery with the fast charging capability and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Motorola Edge+

As expected, the Motorola Edge Plus will pack the flagship SoC from Qualcomm, Snapdragon 865. The SoC will be paired with 12 GB worth RAM and probably come in 256 GB and 512 GB inbuilt storage variant. The device is expected to come with a slightly bigger display but retain the same resolution and refresh rate. Both the devices will run on Android Q version 10 vanilla edition.

Both the Motorola Edge and Edge Plus are expected to be unveiled sometime next week and expected to be available in the Asian market, including Singapore, soon.