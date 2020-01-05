Following the immense success of its first-ever affordable smartphone Pixel 3a, Google is gearing up to launch its successor in 2020. No wonder, the upcoming Pixel 4a would come up with a series of new design changes and features to impress the Android aficionados.

Like any other anticipated smartphone, Pixel 4a too has become the talk of the rumour mills. New leaks and rumours are hinting, Google would sacrifice the significant display variant with Pixel 4a and might unleash one device instead of two.

In 2019, the Google Pixel 3a appeared in the market in two display version-Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Both the devices feature identical design, camera and display. The only difference between both the devices is display size, battery and price. Following the release of Pixel 3a series, Google made decent revenue with the small-display variant. But surprisingly, the Pixel 3a XL didn't stand up to the expectation till date.

Pixel 4a Design Language

According to design renders leaks, the Pixel 4a would come up with a complete design overhaul comparing to the existing Pixel 3a series. The CAD-based render published by 91Mobiles in association with @OnLeaks hints, the Pixel 4a would boast a punch hole style selfie camera on the front to make the phone more compact.

However, unlike most of the modern latest Android handsets, the Pixel 4a will pack the selfie camera on the top-left instead of housing it at the centre. This design implementation might help Pixel 4a to offer enhanced experience while taking group selfies and video calling. However, this design change also hints, Pixel 4a might sacrifice Google Face Unlock and Motion smart gestures of Pixel 4.

Pixel 4a Camera

The render hinted the rear camera of Google Pixel 4a would feature an iPhone 11-like square design. However, Google is supposed to stick with a single rear camera with Pixel 4a instead of featuring separate lenses for ultra-wide and telephoto photography. Rumour mills hint, the primary camera lens would have a measurement of 12.2MP.

Below the rear-camera unit, Google Pixel 4a would also pack a fingerprint sensor. Alongside, the smartphone design would pack a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio-out port.

Pixel 4a Specification

The Google Pixel 4a would definitely run on vanilla Android 10 operating system out of the box and house 4GB RAM memory. Rumours hint, the upcoming affordable Pixel would house either Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or 765 SoC. The Snapdragon 7 series of processors might not be as powerful as the 8-series processors. Still, they would serve the purpose to offer decent overall performance and 5G connectivity. Google would definitely stick to the Qualcomm 7-series processors with Pixel 4a to cut down the cost.

Besides, the Pixel 4a is rumoured to come geared up with 64GB on-board storage without any external storage support. We wish Google would think to come up with bigger storage models of Pixel 4a too.

Pixel 4a Availability and Pricing

Noticing the trend of Pixel smartphone release, we assume the Pixel 4a would get rolled out during the Google I/O May event. Google is yet to announce the exact dates of its May I/O conference, but we assume, the event would take place at the beginning of May 2020.

Though Google is tight-lipped about the pricing of Pixel 4a, the pricing trend of Pixel devices hint the Pixel 4a would be available at a price bracket of under S $400 in the Singapore market.