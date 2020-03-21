Alphabet Inc's Google launched a US-focused website on coronavirus or COVID-19 guidance and testing on Saturday as the nation starts working on slowing down the containment of the deadly virus.

The website which focusses on links and resources on the deadly respiratory illness is going to be available in many languages and also in different other countries in the coming days, as stated by Google in a blog post.

Google helps in fight against COVID-19

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said in a blog post last Sunday that the search giant was partnering with the US government to create a website by March 16. However, the launch was delayed as local and national guidance changed significantly from Sunday to Monday and the company had said it would roll out the website later in the week.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times. The deadly novel virus has claimed the lives of over 11,000 people worldwide while affecting over 275,000 globally. The cases of infections are increasing day by day as many people are falling prey to the disease in over 150 countries.

(With agency inputs)