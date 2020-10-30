As people are now more aware of online privacy, the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) has surged significantly in the last few years. VPNs not only help in protecting privacy but also enable access to contents that are otherwise locked in a certain geographic area. While there are plenty of VPN service providers, Google has also launched its VPN service for desktops and smartphones.

It's not that this is the first time Google is foraying into the VPN world. The tech giant already had this service but only for Google-Fi subscribers. Now, it has brought in the service for Android and Windows users with a Google One top-tier subscription. With a $9.99 Google One monthly subscription, VPN will be available at no extra cost. It will also include additional benefits such as 2 terabytes of cloud storage and free phone backup.

However, the VPN service will be available only in the U.S. for Android and Windows computers for the time being. The company is planning to roll out in other countries including the UK and Canada while it will eventually be available on iOS and Mac. It also has a pro-session park that will get the user a one-on-session with a Google employee who will explain the benefits of a VPN to protect online privacy.

What is a VPN?

A VPN creates a private network from public internet access, encrypting the channels. VPNs anonymize the user's internet protocol (IP) address, making the connection secure and private. It offers an extra layer of network protection shielding the users from a cyberattack including spam filters.

As more and more people have been working from home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there has been a surge in cyberattacks. VPNs by encrypting internet traffic protect users to some extent besides protecting users' privacy so that government or private companies can't track your data although, it is not a full-proof solution to protect from hackers.

Google VPN

Google with its VPN is being aggressive. In the U.S., the average cost of VPN service can range between $7-15 monthly. However, a cheaper VPN won't provide you with good speeds, bottlenecking the internet service provider. Google with such a vast network of servers would be able to solve the problem. Also, cloud storage is an added benefit at $9.99. Its Android Google One app comes with one-click access to turn on the VPN. Google says by enabling it, all mobile internet traffic will be encrypted. Google with its benefits makes it a compelling choice for VPN users.

However, the interesting thing is that Google, which makes revenue off tracking user data, has launched its own VPN that promises not to use "VPN connection to track browsing activity." That's a bold statement from Google which says that "network traffic is never logged and your IP is not associated with your activity."

The company's announcement also comes at a time when Apple is also reportedly developing its own search engine to rival Google. Both companies are foraying into different territories.