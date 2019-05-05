Google will kick off its annual developer conference, Google I/O, on May 7th and it will run till May 9th. During this conference, the search titan is going to make big announcements about its upcoming hardware and software advancements. The conference will commence with the 90-minute keynote on Thursday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other executives will glance at the many features and improvements coming to Android, Google Assistant, and many other apps and services over the next year.

This year is particularly notable because we are expecting some hardware announcement from Google along with software development. So, here's a preview of what are we expecting from Google at I/O 2019 conference.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL

It has been already revealed that Google is going to launch a new Pixel series – Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at annual I/O conference. With this new Pixel series, Google will foray into the mid-budget smartphone market.

As per leaks, The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are expected to launch with a 5.6-inch and 6-inch FHD+ OLED screen respectively. The phones could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset, which could be paired with 4 GB RAM. The Pixel 3A will reportedly start at $399, while the larger Pixel 3A XL with its 6-inch screen will be $479.

Nest Hub Max

Another hardware announcement we're expecting to hear about at Google I/O 2019 is a device called Nest Hub Max, which is the company's larger Home Hub smart display. The upcoming home hub is expected to sport 10-inch display, while the previous one features a 7-inch display. Nest Hub Max is likely to run on the same software as the previous one. Apart from that, there is not much information available about the upcoming home hub.

Android Q

Google announced Android Q earlier this year and has already released its second beta to the public. The beta version of Android Q has divulged many features like Device Theming, a Google Material Theme redesign for Wallpapers and the Files app, a system-wide dark mode, an emergency shortcut in the power menu, and much more.

Upcoming Android is much focused about privacy and gives users more granular control over how apps get permission to see their location. At I/O, Google is expected to give a detailed preview of the Android 10 Q. Also, the company could come with a fresh beta update for users.

Google Stadia

During Game Developers Conference, Google has announced Google Stadia, which is a cloud gaming service and is capable of streaming video games in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with support for high-dynamic-range.

Google is yet to share critical details about this gaming service and it is expected that we could hear from Google about subscription cost and other specific information about Stadia at I/O 2019.

Google Assistant and Lens Advancement

Every year, Google comes with new advancements in its assistant and showcases how Google Assistant is smarter than others. So, we are expecting the same for this year. Apart from Google Assistant, Google could demonstrate some new features of Google Lens, which turns the camera of Android phones into a powerful computer vision tool.

As the event is close, we are awaiting more news about I/O 2019. So, stay tuned with us for more updates.