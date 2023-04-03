Google Faces $4.2 Billion Lawsuit for Allegedly Manipulating Online Advertising Dominance to Reduce Publishers' Revenue

In another setback for Google, the search giant has been slapped with a new lawsuit seeking 3.4 billion pounds ($4.2 billion) in compensation for publishers for lost revenue.

The claim was made by ex-Guardian technology editor Charles Arthur, who said Google illegally used its dominant position in online advertising to reduce publishers' profits. Google stated that it would vigorously oppose the "speculative and opportunistic" action, according to IANS.

In the lawsuit, Arthur claimed that because of Google's abuse of its position, ad-tech services were inflated, and publishers' ad sales revenues were unlawfully reduced, the report said.

"The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is currently investigating Google's anti-competitive conduct in ad-tech, but they don't have the power to make Google compensate those who have lost out. We can only right that wrong through the courts, which is why I am bringing this claim," Arthur was quoted as saying.

It is the second such lawsuit, following a similar one filed in November last year.

The claim was brought by former UK's communications regulator Ofcom director Claudio Pollack, who is seeking damages of up to 13.6 billion pounds from Google, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has said that Google will have to pay the fine of Rs 1,337.76 crore, imposed on it by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The CCI had, on October 30, 2022, imposed a fine of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices.