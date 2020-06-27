It's Helen Keller Day today. She was born this day in 1880. Keller became both deaf and blind when she was just 19 months old. Keller is much famed for her life struggle that inspires many. As the first deaf-blind person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree, she is not only a symbol of hope for all the disabled as well as others. Ann Sullivan Macy was her instructor and lifelong companion, who was also partially blind.

Throughout her life, Keller's fight against the press remind us the current relevance of fact checkers in a highly biased and often corrupt media. She was a socialist at a time when the media castigated and prowled upon any one who claims to be one unlike today. She was negatively portrayed in the press for the views she held. The paper clippings of such pieces "fill a drawer," she said once. "I have not read a quarter of them, and I doubt if I shall ever read them all."

On the question of how she became a socialist, she simply said, "by reading." Though blind, she was not short of experiencing the world. She had frequented sweatshops, factories, crowded slums of New York and Washington. "Of course I could not see the squalor; but if I could not see it, I could smell it... With my own hands I could feel pinched, dwarfed children tending their younger brothers and sisters, while their mothers tended machines in nearby factories," she wrote.

Why Was Keller a Socialist?

Speaking about her allegiance to the socialist revolution, she said, "I cannot help sympathizing with the oppressed who feel driven to use force to gain the rights that belong to them." In the same vein, she would have sympathized today's Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement or any other movement that drives people to gain their rights. Her remarkable sum up of why people dissent still holds value. Here's what she wrote in a piece on dissent:

People turn to a revolution only when every other dream has faded into the dimness of sorrow. When we look upon these mighty disturbances which seem to leap so suddenly out of the troubled depths, we find that they were fed by little streams of discontent and oppression. These little streams which have their source deep down in the miseries of the common people -- all flow together at last in a retributive flood.

Her hopes on democracy reflected the same when she wrote: "It is a time for loud voiced, open speech and fearless thinking; a time of striving and conscious manhood, a time of all that is robust and vehement and bold; a time radiant with new ideals, new hopes of true democracy."

When She Faced the Hostile Press

As long as she was serving the blind and involved in social activities, the press called her 'arch priestess of the sightless,' 'wonder woman,' and a 'modern miracle'. But when it came to her socialist views, many of them ridiculed her as "deaf, dumb, and blind." She reasoned it out candidly. "The money power behind the newspapers is against socialism, and the editors, obedient to the hand that feeds them, will go to any length to put down socialism and undermine the influence of socialists."

A similar incident happened to her with the then Brooklyn Eagle, when it said that Keller's "mistakes spring out of the manifest limitations of her development." Keller blasted the publication and essayed her reaction in a piece:'How I Became a Socialist':

How I Became a Socialist



"Some years ago I met a gentleman who was introduced to me as Mr. McKelway, editor of the Brooklyn Eagle. It was after a meeting that we had in New York in behalf of the blind. At that time the compliments he paid me were so generous that I blush to remember them. But now that I have come out for socialism he reminds me and the public that I am blind and deaf and especially liable to error. I must have shrunk in intelligence during the years since I met him. Surely it is his turn to blush. It may be that deafness and blindness incline one toward socialism. Marx was probably stone deaf and William Morris was blind. Morris painted his pictures by the sense of touch and designed wallpaper by the sense of smell. "Oh, ridiculous Brooklyn Eagle! What an ungallant bird it is! Socially blind and deaf, it defends an intolerable system, a system that is the cause of much of the physical blindness and deafness which we are trying to prevent. The Eagle is willing to help us prevent misery provided, always provided, that we do not attack the industrial tyranny which supports it and stops its ears and clouds its vision." "If the editor of the Brooklyn Eagle should read some of them, he might be a wiser man and make a better newspaper. If I ever contribute to the Socialist movement the book that I sometimes dream of, I know what I shall name it: Industrial Blindness and Social Deafness." [Helen Keller]

Keller Fact Checked Press?

An outlet, Common Cause had a piece on Keller that claimed that since Anne Sullivan Macy and her husband John Macy were socialists, their socialist ideas descended on Helen Keller. She then clarified on it in her peice, which may be called a fact check in today's parlance. "Mr. Macy may be an enthusiastic Marxist propagandist, though I am sorry to say he has not shown much enthusiasm in propagating his Marxism through my fingers. Mrs. Macy is not a Marxist, nor a socialist. Therefore what the Common Cause says about her is not true."

The same piece had said that socialists exploited "poor Helen Keller," to which, she simply replied, "But I will refrain, simply saying that I do not like the hypocritical sympathy of such a paper as the Common Cause, but I am glad if it knows what the word 'exploitation' means."

The miracle worker didn't even spare The New York Times when a piece was written opining that Keller held a belief that went in "contempt" to the ones held by "all right-minded persons." Referring to Keller, it further said that red flag bearers should be regarded with suspicion. Such thing "forfeits all right to respect and sympathy."

Keller responded in her own way. "I think that every honest belief should be treated with fairness," though the press -- called the watchdog of democracy -- was not fair to Keller in her times.