In the past few months, news about Android vulnerability and availability of malicious apps in the market place were everywhere. Millions of Android users are still receiving alerts to secure their smartphone from vulnerabilities. It should be mentioned that the tech giant Google also has taken bold steps to ensure the security of the users from malware.

Recently, once again the company confirmed that they found new malicious Play Store apps and removed them from the market place. Google advised the android users to check their smartphones and if they find any of those apps they must uninstall them immediately to secure the device.

Recently found malware apps

As per Forbes, Google detected seven malware-infested apps which are designed to open backdoors onto an infected device. These malicious apps are also capable of pulling other malware from elsewhere. After downloading these apps from Play Store, they hide away from the user to make sure that no one can detect their malicious work.

These malware-laces apps were discovered by a threat research team at Wandera, soon after Google announced an "App Defense Alliance" to endure the security of the Play Store. The researchers found that these apps are dropper apps as they download malware "payload" apps and install them in the targeted devices, which then include both the dropper app and the payload app. Both the apps need to be found and deleted as the dropper apps bypass breaches the store security and invite threats from outside the ecosystem.

Researchers informed Google about malicious apps

After the researchers found seven malicious apps, they informed Google, which removed three apps in October and recently Google informed Forbes that they have also removed the remaining four apps.

However, it should be mentioned here since these apps are no longer available in Play Store, Android users will not find these in the store but those who have already downloaded these apps must delete them as soon as possible.

Here, it needs to be mentioned that people who downloaded these apps must have malware payload apps installed separately which means users should identify them first in the device and delete them.

Recently detected malware apps

Apps from iSoft LLC, LizotMitis and PumpApp

Alarm Clock

Calculator

Free Magnifying Glass

Magnifier, Magnifying Glass with Flashlight

Super-bright Flashlight

Magnifying Glass

Super Bright LED Flashlight

Here is the list of all those apps which you should not have in your smartphone.