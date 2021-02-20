All the earthlings are rejoicing NASA's Perseverance rover's successful landing on Mars and one of the biggest tech giants in this planet is doing something special to celebrate the occasion. Google is marking the successful event in its own style, as it has created a virtual firework show, an augmented reality 3D model and much more.

The Historic Event

NASA had launched the "Mars 2020" mission in July last year. The goal was to land the Perseverance rover successfully on the rocky land of our neighbor planet, so that it can collect rock samples and search for signs of life in the Red Planet's Jezero Crater. Following crucial seven months, the dream finally became a reality. With some help from the Ingenuity helicopter, Perseverance successfully landed on the surface of Mars on February 18, this year. To be noted, "the Mars Helicopter, Ingenuity, is a technology demonstration to test powered flight on another world for the first time," according to NASA.

To commemorate this epic achievement, Google folks have arranged some fun ways for the users to celebrate the event as well as learn more about it.

Google Festivities

First on its plate, is a pretty firework show. As soon as anyone searches for "Perseverance," they will get treated with an animated firework display over the search results.

On the other hand, Google has created a beautiful and in-depth presentation regarding the Mars 2020 Mission on Google Arts & Culture. Here one will be able to read and learn in details the history, journey, technology and the goal of the said mission with stunning pictures, animations and texts. What more is that here users will be also able to get a look at the Perseverance rover from all angles in the form of a thorough 3D model.

Add to that, if one wants to take a closer look, they can do so just by using the quite useful "View in Augmented Reality" button and the 3D model of Perseverance will be put into their room for people to comprehend how big it actually is in reality. The secret behind this amazing technology is Google's ARCore tech, which is available in most of the smartphones that we use.

Something more

If anyone is interested in exploring more, they can use this interactive map created by NASA and observe the exact location of Perseverance rover on the Red Planet's Jezero Crater. Enjoy!