Although Black Friday isn't officially here yet, Google has kickstarted some of its deals on the US online store. Google will be discounting a bunch of its products, including the latest Pixel 4 and 4 XL, on November 28th. However, the search giant just couldn't wait and has already started to offer discounts on the Pixel 4 series, as well as the Pixel Slate.

The Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL get a massive price cut of $200, which effectively brings down the price to $599 and $699. These prices are for the base 64GB storage variants. The deal is only applicable when you purchase the unlocked version. According to Google, these early offers will be available till the midnight of December 2nd.

Apart from the Pixel 4 devices, Google has also discounted the new Pixel Slate tablet. All variants of the Slate are available with a $349 discount. The base variant with 8th generation Intel Core m3 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 64GB storage, is available for $449. Along with the purchase of the Pixel Slate, customers can choose to get an accessory, worth up to $199, for free. You can choose between the Pixel Slate Keyboard ($199), the Brydge G-Type Keyboard ($159.99), and the Pixelbook Pen ($99).

The Pixel Slate is a good tablet if you're looking for an Apple iPad alternative. Even the latest Pixel 4 devices are definitely worth the $599 and $699 price tags. Users can also get additional discounts when they choose to trade-in other smartphones. This will be offered as a refund and could take a couple of weeks to arrive in your account. At these new prices, the Google phones are a steal.

For now, these early Google Black Friday deals are only available in the US store. On Google's Singapore online store, the Black Friday deals will start on November 29th. We're not sure about the offers available here, but you can expect discounts similar to what we see on the US store. Google will be offering deals on the Pixel 3a/3a XL, Pixel 3 XL, Nest Hello Doorbell, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and other Nest devices as well in the US market.