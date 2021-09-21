Google Allows Perverted Game that Promotes 'Rape and Incest' Involving Children Flourish on Play Store

Android users have slammed Google for allowing a game on their Play Store called LUV, as it promotes sexual abuse of children and teenagers. Users are also enraged that Google has advertised the game on the apps sidelines as recommendation for users to download and play.

LUV allows a player to navigate disgusting sexual encounters which includes sexual assault, rape, incest, stepbrother sexually assaulting his stepsister among many other wildly inappropriate gaming experiences.

The game shows a stepbrother coming close to his stepsister while she's asleep in her room and options such as 'Don't disturb her' and 'help her undress' pops up on the screen urging users to make their next move.

The perverted game was first brought to light by Florida-based filmmaker Michael McWhorter who took to his TikTok handle and shared his disgust about the game and its free accessibility to all users on Google Play Store.

''Google, how the **** is this game available in your app store? And then being advertised on other games â€“ a game that my son could easily be playing. What do you think this teaches young preteen boys about how women should be valued and treated?,'' McWhorter is heard saying in the video.

McWhorter's video went viral in no time garnering 700,000 views and users went to Play Store and rated one-star reviews and dropped comments about how vile the game is.

A user commented on Play Store under the LUV app's page, ''Absolutely disgusting and despicable. This game and others like it that depict sexual assault as somehow okay need to be removed immediately. I can't believe this game exists. Sexual assault is never ok, fictional or otherwise.''

However, it's not just LUV, a quick search under the similar game style shows many other games existing in Google Play Store that's sexual in nature and is in breach of Google's 'Inappropriate Content Policy' for the Play Store as they include pornographic simulation. All the games appear to be 17+ 'Mature' ratings on Google Play Store.

Google's content policy reads, ''We don't allow apps that contain or promote sexual content or profanity, including pornography, or any content or services intended to be sexually gratifying.''