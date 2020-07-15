The positive news about the initial trials of the University of Oxford's potential coronavirus or COVID-19 vaccine that got licensed to AstraZeneca can get announced soon as on Thursday, ITV's political editor Robert Peston claimed, citing a source.

The probable vaccine is already in large-scale Phase III human trials for assessing whether it can save against coronavirus, but the developers have yet to report the Phase I reports, that will show whether it is safe and whether or not it induces an immune response.

COVID-19 Vaccine

The developers of the vaccine said this month they are encouraged by the immune response they have seen in trials so far and were expecting to be able to publish Phase 1 data by the end of July. The data are expected to be published by The Lancet medical journal. A spokeswoman for Oxford University told Reuters the team was awaiting confirmation from a scientific journal of the publication date and time for the data, but gave no further details. "(We) are not able to confirm when it will be released," she said.

Peston said in a blog post: "I am hearing there will be positive news soon (perhaps tomorrow) on initial trials of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine that is backed by AstraZeneca." More than 100 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to try to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed hundreds of thousands and ravaged the global economy.

(With agency inputs)