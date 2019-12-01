After the sudden demise of K-Pop star Goo Hara, her former KARA groupmate Youngji posted an emotional message for her on her Instagram handle on Sunday.

Youngji shared a photo with Hara, where both of them were seen happily posing for a selfie together. The caption of the social media post read: "Unnie, whom will brightly light up the sky. Pretty and lovely unnie. I miss you. I'm sorry, thank you, and I love you. I won't forget you. I'll always pray for you."

In response to Youngji's Instagram post, a number of her followers left heartfelt comments on the photo. The fans were seen comforting Youngji and some of them also honoured Hara's memory. The fans wrote: "May she rest in peace", "Youngji, be strong", "Youngji-yah, please remember that you receive love from so many people. I will always love you and support you" and "I will pray for her with you".

The 28-year-old singer was found dead on November 24 at her home in Seoul, South Korea. She was a former member of the five-part girl group Kara from 2008 to 2015, with the final lineup including Hara, Park Gyuri, Han Seungyeon and Heo Youngji.

The police were looking into the exact cause for the death, while suicide remained a possibility. Earlier in May, Goo was found unconscious by her manager. She later apologized to her fans saying that she was in agony over various issues in her life.

Harrassment on social media

Last year, after the breakup with her ex-boyfriend, Choi Jung-bum, she was blackmailed and harassed by Choi. He said that he would leak the intimate video and CCTV footage of her begging to not release the videos. He was later convicted of various crimes including blackmail and was given suspended jail time.

After the incident, the star continued to receive abusive comments online and on November 24 before her body was found, she was targeted with hate comments about her appearance and on her history with her ex.

Fans express their grief

Following her death, fans took to Twitter to express their grief. One person tweeted: "what's happening right now is devastating.. another angel has found her way home. rest in peace, beautiful. fly high, goo hara."

"You've worked so hard to stay alive despite the war you battle inside that dark, broken, and wrecked soul of yours. You can rest now, Goo Hara," wrote another.

"K-pop idols are humans too. They get hurt. They don't deserve hate. We never know what they are going through. Respect them for who they are. Make them feel as if they are the loved. May this amazing woman Rest In Peace, we love you Goo Hara," another person tweeted.