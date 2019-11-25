K-pop star Goo Hara was found dead on Sunday at her home in Seoul, South Korea. The 28-year-old's cause of death remains unknown and a police investigation is currently underway.

Goo, whose real name Goo Ha-ra, was a former member of the five-part girl group Kara from 2008 to 2015, with the final lineup including Hara, Park Gyuri, Han Seungyeon and Heo Youngji.

On Saturday, the musician posted a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption "goodnight."

Fans took to Twitter to express their grief. One person tweeted: "what's happening right now is devastating.. another angel has found her way home. rest in peace, beautiful. fly high, goo hara."

"You've worked so hard to stay alive despite the war you battle inside that dark, broken, and wrecked soul of yours. You can rest now, Goo Hara," wrote another.

"K-pop idols are humans too. They get hurt. They don't deserve hate. We never know what they are going through. Respect them for who they are. Make them feel as if they are the loved. May this amazing woman Rest In Peace, we love you Goo Hara," another person tweeted.

While the cause of death remains unclear, the Variety reported that Goo had attempted suicide in March this year after an ex-boyfriend attempted to blackmail her with threats of assault and the release of a sex video. The musician was found unconscious by her manager at the time.

After recovering in hospital, the singer apologized for her actions, saying "I am sorry for causing concerns and a commotion," according to the Korea Times. "I had been in agony over a number of overlapping issues," she added. "But from now on, I will steel my heart and try to show up healthy."