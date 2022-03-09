GoldSpot's CEO.CA is the Most Active Stock Market for Small-Cap Investors in Canada

CEO.CA is an investor social network which combines elements of social media with the traditional mining investor newsletter. Established by web developer and unicorn investor Tommy Humphreys, CEO.CA provides comprehensive coverage of the junior resource sector - a sector that entered late into the digital revolution. One of the largest financial websites in Canada, CEO.CA has almost 10M million users and is the most active stock market dashboard and community for small-cap investors. With visitors from over 164 countries spanning 6 continents, it offers a unique platform for organizations to increase their visibility and build their investor base.

Since its inception, the platform has emerged as an industry leader for audience engagement and mobile functionality. Numerous features have been added over the past decade that aid analysis and promote investment-focused discussion. These include paper trades, a virtual trading mechanism, newswire releases, and private messaging functionality.

There is also a focus on insider trades, using Canada's System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI).

CEO.CA was recently acquired by GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. for C$17 million on October 4, 2021. GoldSpot is a leading team of expert scientists who merge geoscience and data science to deliver custom machine learning solutions that transform the mineral discovery process. Through the acquisition of CEO.CA, GoldSpot can better serve its community of mineral explorers and diversify into other promising technology businesses to increase revenues. CEO.CA will retain its distinct team, brand, and independence, operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary within GoldSpot's newly formed technology and media division. Now headquartered in Toronto, CEO.CA continues to be recognized as one of the most popular free financial websites and apps in Canada and for investors globally.

"What makes CEO.CA unique is its industry leading technology and community of intelligent investors across sectors," commented Cejay Kim, GoldSpot's Chief Business Officer. "This acquisition represents a unique opportunity for GoldSpot to bring scaling principles and capital to an already rapidly growing business in a high-value niche. GoldSpot will add its in-house artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data visualization expertise to enhance the user experience and develop new value-add products and services", added Kim.

"I have known GoldSpot's co-founders for several years and have watched them build a culture and track record of perseverance, innovation, and discovery," commented CEO.CA founder Tommy Humphreys. "Partnering with GoldSpot allows us to scale investment in dedicated services for our community in ways we couldn't do independently. We are incredibly excited about the energy, resources, and vision they bring to the table", asserted Humphreys.