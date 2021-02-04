For the entertainment industry, 2020 was a very challenging year. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the release of several movies got delayed, shootings became affected due to restrictions, theaters were closed and some producers decided to release their films on OTT platforms. But now, it's time to celebrate some of the amazing works from last year as the award season is about to begin.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations in all categories have been announced. The hosts for the nomination ceremony were Taraji P Henson and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The Crown, The Queen's Gambit and Schitt's Creek fetched multiple nominations. The Netflix-original drama series, The Crown, received the maximum nominations—five. This time three women have been nominated in the Best Director category.

The Golden Globe award ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 28 at 5 pm PT.

Here is the complete list of nominations:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama Jason Bateman (Ozark) Josh O'Connor (The Crown) Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) Al Pacino (Hunters) Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy Emily in Paris (Netflix) The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) The Great (Hulu) Schitt's Creek (CBC) Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America) Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) Shira Haas (Unorthodox) Nicole Kidman (The Undoing) Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

Best Director – Motion Picture Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) David Fincher, Mank (Netflix) Regina King, One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) Kate Hudson (Music) Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot) Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) Anthony Hopkins (The Father) Gary Oldman (Mank) Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Best Television Series – Drama The Crown (Netflix) Lovecraft Country (HBO Max) The Mandalorian (Disney Plus) Ozark (Netflix) Ratched (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama Olivia Colman (The Crown) Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) Emma Corrin (The Crown) Laura Linney (Ozark) Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule) Hugh Grant (The Undoing) Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) James Corden (The Prom) Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield) Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) Frances McDormand (Nomadland) Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best Motion Picture – Drama The Father (Sony Pictures Classics) Mank (Netflix) Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures) Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7) Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) Jared Leto (The Little Things) Bill Murray (On the Rocks) Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture The Midnight Sky (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat Tenet (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson News of the World (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard Mank (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Soul (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) Elle Fanning (The Great) Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Normal People (Hulu/BBC) The Queen's Gambit (Netflix) Small Axe (Amazon Studios/BBC) The Undoing (HBO) Unorthodox (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television John Boyega (Small Axe) Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule) Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) Jim Parsons (Hollywood) Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios) Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures) Palm Springs (Neon) Music (Vertical Entertainment) The Prom (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy) Olivia Colman (The Father) Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian) Amanda Seyfried (Mank) Helena Zengel (News of the World)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films) La Llorona (Shudder) The Life Ahead (Netflix) Minari (A24) Two of Us (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Don Cheadle (Black Monday) Nicholas Hoult (The Great) Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Gillian Anderson (The Crown) Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) Julia Garner (Ozark) Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture "Promising Young Woman" "Mank" "The Trial of the Chicago 7" "The Father" "Nomadland"

Best Original Song – Motion Picture "Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7" – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste "Io Si (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead"– Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami" – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth "Tigress & Tweed" from "The United States vs. Billie Holliday" – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq