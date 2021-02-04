Close

For the entertainment industry, 2020 was a very challenging year. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the release of several movies got delayed, shootings became affected due to restrictions, theaters were closed and some producers decided to release their films on OTT platforms. But now, it's time to celebrate some of the amazing works from last year as the award season is about to begin.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations in all categories have been announced. The hosts for the nomination ceremony were Taraji P Henson and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The Crown, The Queen's Gambit and Schitt's Creek fetched multiple nominations. The Netflix-original drama series, The Crown, received the maximum nominations—five. This time three women have been nominated in the Best Director category.

The Golden Globe award ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 28 at 5 pm PT.

Golden Globes
The 78th Golden Globe Awards Nominations Facebook/Golden Globes

Here is the complete list of nominations: