There's no question that Christopher Reeves' Superman played a vital role in the growing culture of the superhero genre in Hollywood. But there's also another actor per se, going by the same first name and is usually known as "Hollywood Superman". Unfortunately, that entertainer is no more and is in need of help even after his death.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Christopher Dennis, the famous Superman impersonator passed away at the age of 52. The street performer is well known for his appearances at Hollywood Boulevard for decades donning the Superman persona, specifically Reeves' classic version.

Christopher Dennis appeared in a documentary called 'Confessions of a Superhero'

On Tuesday, it came to notice that an official GoFundMe page has been set up to honor Dennis with a funeral service and a final resting place. Here's the statement:

"Chris had been homeless, off and on, for three years prior to his passing, sometimes sleeping in shelters," those behind the campaign said in a statement. "Family, friends, and fans who had helped him find lodgings over the years hope to raise funds to give him a final resting place where he can be at peace for eternity. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to raise funds for a funeral service, cremation, grave/niche plot, and a memorial plaque at Hollywood Forever Cemetery."

Dennis' fame eventually gave him the name "Hollywood Superman"

Dennis' social media reveals that the street performer started appearing as Superman at Hollywood Boulevard in 1991. Later on, his fame was eventually covered in a documentary called 'Confessions of a Superhero'. Over the years, Dennis has come on Jimmy Kimmel Live and even played roles in multiple films and television projects. But the "Hollywood Superman" even used his spotlight to address homelessness.

Currently, the GoFundMe has raised $1,655 of its $18,000 goal. The campaign is being organized by Dennis' close friend director Vlad "on behalf of his widow, Bonnie Nancy Dennis along with his colleague Danny Zale who portrays Elvis on Hollywood Boulevard, with support of Hollywood Forever Cemetery." Fans interested in helping can head over to the page. Stay tuned for more updates.