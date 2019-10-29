Hillary Clinton had close to four decades of experience serving people who elected her to public office and lost the presidential election to Donald Trump in 2016, who was a political novice and ran for presidential election for the first time ever and won. Democrats were left in shock and awe after her defeat and she has blamed everyone else for her defeat since then, except herself.

The Democratic contenders for the 2020 presidential elections are a packed house and Joe Biden is leading in all the polls. Bill Clinton's former adviser Dick Morris predicted that if Joe Biden drops out of the race, Hillary Clinton will jump in and be the next contender to face Donald Trump once again in 2020. However, Hillary Clinton has not confirmed she would run again.

Dick Morris also stated that Hillary Clinton is destined to be President and God has put her on earth to be the leader of the free world. "My feeling is that she wants to. She feels entitled to do it. She feels compelled to do it. She feels that God put her on the Earth to do it, but she's hesitant because she realizes the timing is bad." The former adviser stated that if Joe Biden quits the race, it would be easier for Hillary Clinton to beat all the other Democratic contenders for the presidential race and reach the top in no time, as the other Democratic leaders lack a big fan following and have no solid base.

''She's got to wait until Biden drops out because he's obviously next in line for it and if he goes away, there's an opening for her. At that point, all the Democrats are doing to say, 'Oh my God, are we going to nominate Elizabeth Warren. We need a moderate to come out'. And Hillary will dust off her credentials and say, 'I'm a moderate. I was that when my husband was president and I'll be that now.'"

Whether Hillary Clinton will join the 2020 presidential race or not, only time will tell and we have to wait and watch. For sure, the 2020 elections would then be interesting.