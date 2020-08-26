Italian club Lazio posted a picture on Twitter of Pepe Reina arriving at the airport, with the Spanish goalkeeper expected to finish his transfer from the Serie A rivals AC Milan.

The goalkeeper who used to be a star at the English Premier League club Liverpool is undergoing the medical tests ahead of the move, the Italian Sky confirmed on Wednesday.

Reina Joining Lazio

The 37-year-old joined AC Milan in 2018 after a three-year stint at Napoli and spent the second half of last season on loan to English side Aston Villa as injury cover for Tom Heaton. Reina spent eight seasons at Liverpool, where he won the Premier League Golden Glove award for most clean sheets in his first three seasons with the club.

"Reina brings charisma, character and experience, this team has been working for years to grow," Lazio midfielder Marco Parolo said in a news conference on Wednesday. Lazio finished fourth in Serie A last season and qualified for the 2020-2021 Champions League.

(With agency inputs)