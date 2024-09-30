The Glory Actress Park Jia Passes Away at 52 After Battling Cerebral Infarction

Park Jia, the South Korean actress who gained popularity worldwide with the portrayal of Jung Mi Hee in the Netflix series The Glory, died on Monday (September 30). She was 52. K-media outlets reported the sad news in the wee hours of Monday. They quoted the words of a close acquaintance of Park Jia. Her agency, BILLIONS, released an official statement confirming the media reports.

According to the media reports, the actress died in the wee hours of Monday morning. She recently collapsed due to cerebral infarction, which is also known as ischemic stroke. Park Jia was battling it in the hospital and did not recover from her illness. She passed away on Monday at 2:50 am KST.

"[Park Jia] recently collapsed due to a cerebral infarction and was battling it in the hospital, but unfortunately, she did not recover and passed away," Soompi quoted a close acquaintance of the actress.

The funeral procession of The Glory actress Park Jia will take place at the Asan Medical Center in Seoul on Wednesday (October 2). It is set up in Room 2. The funeral procession will begin at 10:00 am KST.

Here is the Complete Statement by Park Jia's agency BILLIONS:

This is actress Park Jia's agency, BILLIONS. We are deeply saddened to deliver this heartbreaking and unfortunate news. Park Jia passed away today (September 30) at 2:50 am KST after battling a cerebral infarction. She was 52 years old. The funeral hall for the deceased has been set up in Room 2 at Asan Medical Center. The funeral procession is scheduled for 10 a.m. KST on October 2. BILLIONS will forever remember the passion for acting that the deceased cherished until the very end. Once again, we express our deepest condolences for her passing and sincerely wish her rest in peace.

Netizens' Reactions

Rest in peace. She was a good human being ... a nice actress.

No, we've seen her in so many dramas. RIP

Her character will reside in hell. But she will forever remain in the loving arms of God in heaven.

RIP JiAh

May she rest in peace, all my condolences to her loved ones?

This is heartbreaking...RIP... beautiful.

Awww...she was that crazy mother..so talented..sad loss...