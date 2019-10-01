GlobalSign.in, the Singapore headquartered event experiential technology company, launched a cashless token system for its flagship GEVME application for registering guests for large scale, high profile, security conscious and multi-dimensional events.

The GEVME application from GlobalSign.in. has already been deployed by leading and large event organisers in the region. More recently in Singapore at the National Day Heartlands Celebrations @ Central Singapore last month, the newly introduced cashless token system was used to register guests and sell coupons in a highly efficient and secure manner.

Said Chief Executive Officer, GlobalSign.in, Veemal Gungadin, "We have had leading event organisers in Singapore and the region build their registration and guest allocation on our GEVME application. The application has proven itself in tough conditions, delivering solid performance results to register participants and sell coupons, share transactions in a safe, efficient and secure manner."

The National Day Heartlands Celebrations 2019 @ Central Singapore was held in Bishan town on 10 August 2019. GlobalSign.in deployed GEVME's cashless token system to incentivise the attendees to engage in activities at the event and to gamify their experience. An estimated 37,000 people from Bishan and neighbouring areas attended the day-long events and festivities which included a carnival, music and dance presentations and was graced by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as the guest-of-honour.

This was the first community event of such magnitude to deploy GEVME in high traffic, time-critical, a dynamic and multi-dimensional event where the People's Association volunteers utilised the registration platform to check-in and purchase eCoupons efficiently and effectively. Residents would simply have to scan a QR code for a unique user QR code to be issued, this can be presented at any booths to participate in various activities without using cash payment.

Said Chief Executive Officer, GlobalSign.in, Veemal Gungadin, "We want Singaporeans to experience the ease of registering for national events. Using mobile application technology that is widely available, we want to transform the traditional registration processes to make it seamless, secure and efficient. Working with Government organisations has provided us with the platform to bring the beauty of smart technology to our citizens, who now can experience first-hand our push for a smart nation,"

"In working with GlobalSign.in.'s GEVME platform, we are realising the Smart Nation vision at a community level, where our constituents are now able to utilise their mobile devices to purchase and access event coupons, materials and information. The GEVME platform which is hosted on the Government Cloud is a highly secure and agile application with a range of capabilities and functions ideal for large scale community events such as our National Day Heartlands Celebration 2019 @Central Singapore," said, Jason Tan, Chairman, Programme Committee, National Day Heartlands Celebrations 2019 @ Central Singapore

Security and privacy of the data are key criteria in such registration platforms for marquee event organisers. The ability of GEVME to enabling QR code-based digital registration and interaction has been a winning feature for several global top tier events in the region including DPRK-USA Summit, Singapore Fintech Festival, and MEA Fintech Forum Bahrain.